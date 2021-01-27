CUMBERLAND — The Allegany High School Chapter of the National Honor Society announces the officers and new members for the 2020-2021 school year. The officers, who were selected by the members inducted last year, are Zoe Simon, president; Logan Trautwein, vice president; Taylor McCloskey, secretary/historian; and Erica Bennett, treasurer. The new senior members this year include Alex Dignan, Corbin Humbertson, Harry Imes, David Miller, Jenna Moore, Mitchell Septoff and Joshua Taylor.
New junior members include Bailey Albright, Genevieve Batman, Darian Bauer, Liam Brady, Rachel Bush, Madelyn Cook, Madalyn Cornwell, Jocelyn Crabtree, Lauren DeBlock, Darion Donaldson, Emilee Dye, Paul Haberlein, Lillian Jackson, Patrick Joseph, Hailey Kagarise, Ryland Kienhofer, Sofiia Kucher, Emma Lawrence, Kathryn Loar, Noah Logsdon, Anna Martz, Marissa Martz, Emily Metheny, Erica Metheny, Robert Moffett, Sydney Nines, Avery Painter, Brianna Palasik, Phoebe Puffenbarger, Chassady Redhead, Kenlee Ritchey, Drake Rose, Alicia Rumsley, Kathryn Schram, Faith Stevenson, Olivia Thomas, Daniel Vozhol and Courtney Weimer.
NHS advisers are Lori Brown and Sheehe, and the faculty council members are James Bucy, Betsy Geiger, Kevin Wallace and Desiree Witt. Tim Murphy provides coordination for the tutoring program.
The four pillars of the NHS are character, scholarship, leadership and service. Allegany High School’s chapter is in its 67th year.
