CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Blank has announced several administrative staffing changes for the 2022-2023 school year.
Shannon Green will be the new principal at George’s Creek Elementary School and Jill Hartsfield will be the new principal at West Side Elementary School.
Timothy Farrell will be the assistant principal at South Penn Elementary School, Josh Cook will be the assistant principal at Westmar Middle School and Heather Peters will be the assistant principal at Northeast Elementary School. Homer “HB” Martz will replace Mark Morral as the supervisor of transportation.
Green began her career in ACPS in 1996 as a classroom teacher. She has held the position of administrative assistant and assistant principal and most recently as the principal at West Side. “I would like to thank the staff, students, parents and West Side community for all of their support in the start of my journey as a new principal four years ago,” said Green. “West Side Elementary will always be special to me, and I’m now excitedly looking forward to my new position as the principal of George’s Creek Elementary School. “
Hartsfield was hired by ACPS in 2019 as the assistant principal at Mount Savage School and was most recently the assistant principal at South Penn. “I’m very excited for this opportunity and I look forward to working together with the families, students and staff at West Side to ensure that we have a successful upcoming school year,” she said.
Farrell came to Allegany County Public Schools in 1999 as a classroom teacher. He has been an assistant principal and was the interim principal at George’s Creek. “I am excited for the opportunity to join the students, families, faculty and community at South Penn Elementary and I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders for the success of our children,” he said.
Cook, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood/elementary education and a Master of Education degree in administration and supervision, both from Frostburg State University, began his tenure in ACPS in 2003 as a classroom teacher. He has held that position at both John Humbird and Fort Hill and was most recently a pupil personnel worker. “I am very honored and excited to be selected as the assistant principal of Westmar Middle School,” said Cook.
Peters also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood/elementary education and a Master of Education degree in administration and supervision from FSU. She has been a teacher in Allegany County Public Schools since 2007. “I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue work with the Northeast staff, students and families,” said Peters.
Martz is a veteran of the Maryland State Police, having served the citizens of Maryland for over 25 years. His most recent assignment was Cumberland barrack commander, a position he has held for the past nine years. “There are many similarities in duties between the supervisor of transportation and that of a barrack commander,” said Martz. “It comes down to effectively managing your team members, equipment and resources. I have no illusion that this job will be easy, but I’m excited to embrace the challenges, and I look forward to coming back into the school environment.”
Other positions he has held include first sergeant, detective sergeant, education training coordinator for the Aviation Command and trooper/flight paramedic aboard medevac helicopters Trooper 2 outside of Washington, D.C., and Trooper 5 in Cumberland. He began his career as a uniformed patrol trooper in Rockville and also has experience as a classroom teacher in career and technology education/automotive technology at Northern Garrett High School and as an adjunct instructor in emergency medical services at Garrett College.
Martz earned his associate degree in automotive and mechanical technology from Allegany College of Maryland and has an advanced professional teaching certification in technology education from University of Maryland Baltimore County. Martz is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Martz has an extensive background in supervision, specializing in patrol-related traffic safety and transportation management. From his experience in aviation, he is knowledgeable in interpreting weather patterns and projections. He also has diversified experience in managing automotive maintenance operations, building projects, facilities, vehicles and equipment.
“Transporting students safely and efficiently is my No. 1 priority and will be the basis of every decision I make,” said Martz.
