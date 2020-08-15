Allegany student receives Burger King scholarship

CUMBERLAND — Allegany High School graduate Kendal Johnson has been selected as the recipient of a Burger King McLamore Foundation Foundation scholarship.
The honor roll student recently received her diploma as a member of the class of 2020.
Based in Atlanta, PS Hospitality, a rapidly growing franchisee with nearly 400 Burger King restaurants, has awarded Burger King McLamore Foundation scholarships to 247 students in 13 states this graduation season. Since 2013, GPS Hospitality has supported 1,119 scholars.
Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the students have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience.
Burger King employees and their family members pursuing a traditional post-secondary education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply. This year’s 247 winners include 39 employees and 208 seniors in GPS Hospitality’s local communities. Burger King McLamore Foundation scholarships are a community effort as they are funded completely through guest donations at local restaurants.
The program was established to memorialize James W. McLamore, the Burger King brand’s co-founder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.