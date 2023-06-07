CUMBERLAND — Angela Merrill has been named the benefits coordinator for Allegany County Public Schools, Superintendent Jeff Blank announced.
A native of Westernport, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing and a master of business administration —
management from Frostburg State University.
Merrill lives in Westernport with her daughters Kirsten and Kalli.
She previously held positions in human resources and teaching over the years. “I’m very excited to be back with Allegany County Public Schools and their human resources department," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.