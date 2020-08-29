Area native Heavner releases 8th book

CUMBERLAND — Award-winning author and area native Jay Heavner has written his eighth book, the fourth in the Florida Murder Mystery series.
His protagonist in “Murder at Seminole Pond, Roger Pyles” is growing frustrated at finding the wrong bodies, but unexpected corpses are the least of his mounting problems, professional and personal. Will he be able to survive and overcome his latest challenge?
All of the author’s books from Canaveral Publications can be purchased at Amazon in ebook or paperback and select local book stores. His Braddock’s Gold series, centered around the Cumberland area, also has four books in it.
Heavner is recently retired and spends his time between homes in West Virginia and central Florida. He says that as long as he has breath and people keep asking for another book, he’ll keep writing and not disappoint them.
Heavner’s website is www.jayheavner.com. He can be reached by email at jay@jayheavner.com or found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jay.heavner1.
