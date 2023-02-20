FROSTBURG — At the 161st commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in December, the following area residents were among the more than 300 candidates for degrees.

Marisa Aurigemma, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.

Ibrahim Bah, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Heather Beal, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Alyssa Bonner, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.

Wil Brauer, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Taylor Carr, of Friendsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Taylor Carter, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.

Alec Chapman, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.

Philip Checkes, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Seth Coleman, of Piedmont, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.

Cynthia Collins, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Madeline Cullen, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Alison Cutter, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.

Brianna Cutter, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Christopher Davis, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Giuseppe Dearcangelis, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Page Durst, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Nicole Felton, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.

Makayla Frost, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.

Christopher Genovese, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Alicen Greenwald-Steele, of Corriganville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Emma Growden, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Robert Halle, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.

Hunter Harris, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.

Jennifer Heffner, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Riley Holloway, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Kimberly Hummel, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Kory Hunter, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society and Political Science.

Madison Hutter, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Quinn Iden, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.

Grace Imes, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Draven Kidwell, of Barton, Md., received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art and Design.

Stephen Kraft, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Tara La Rue-Craze, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Justin Lepley, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.

Kenneth Linn Sisk, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.

Raye Maguire, of Paw Paw, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies.

Loren McAlpine, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.

Olivia McCoy, of Flintstone, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Brady Merrick, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Autumn Miller, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.

Nicole Morral, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Ryan Mowery, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Alyssa Mullery, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Jenna Newlin, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Taleigh Pullen, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Brian Records, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.

Grant Roth, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation and Parks Management.

Emma Rowley, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.

Bryson Sivic, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.

Bradley Snow, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.

Michael Snyder, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Philosophy.

Faith Tacey, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.

Kira Twigg, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Tabatha Vassar, of Little Orleans, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Cierra Walch, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Kaeleigh Walker, of Midlothian, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Destiny Warnick, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Josh Wilson, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Sondra Wine, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Antonia Zais, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.

