FROSTBURG — At the 161st commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in December, the following area residents were among the more than 300 candidates for degrees.
Marisa Aurigemma, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.
Ibrahim Bah, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Heather Beal, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Alyssa Bonner, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Wil Brauer, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Taylor Carr, of Friendsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Taylor Carter, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Alec Chapman, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Philip Checkes, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Seth Coleman, of Piedmont, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Cynthia Collins, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Madeline Cullen, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Alison Cutter, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Brianna Cutter, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Christopher Davis, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Giuseppe Dearcangelis, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Page Durst, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Nicole Felton, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
Makayla Frost, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.
Christopher Genovese, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Alicen Greenwald-Steele, of Corriganville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Emma Growden, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Robert Halle, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Hunter Harris, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.
Jennifer Heffner, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Riley Holloway, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Kimberly Hummel, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Kory Hunter, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society and Political Science.
Madison Hutter, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Quinn Iden, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Grace Imes, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Draven Kidwell, of Barton, Md., received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art and Design.
Stephen Kraft, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Tara La Rue-Craze, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Justin Lepley, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Kenneth Linn Sisk, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Raye Maguire, of Paw Paw, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies.
Loren McAlpine, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Olivia McCoy, of Flintstone, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Brady Merrick, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Autumn Miller, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
Nicole Morral, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Ryan Mowery, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Alyssa Mullery, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Jenna Newlin, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Taleigh Pullen, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Brian Records, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.
Grant Roth, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation and Parks Management.
Emma Rowley, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.
Bryson Sivic, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Bradley Snow, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Michael Snyder, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Philosophy.
Faith Tacey, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Kira Twigg, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Tabatha Vassar, of Little Orleans, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Cierra Walch, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Kaeleigh Walker, of Midlothian, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Destiny Warnick, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Josh Wilson, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
Sondra Wine, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Antonia Zais, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.
