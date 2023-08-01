FROSTBURG — At the 162nd commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May, the following area residents were among the more than 550 candidates for degrees.
Ava Ashby, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies.
Kristen Baer, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
LeAnn Beachy, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Lacey Beasom, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Emily Beck, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Kylie Beckman, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Brice Blankenship, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Wesley Blubaugh, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Braden Bohn, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
Emily Book, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Cody Boone, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.
Carter Bowers, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Alexa Bradburn, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Michael Brault, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Alexis Broadwater, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Jason Bryant, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Zachary Burgess, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Cory Campbell, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.
Peyton Carr, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
William Coburn, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.
Abigayle Collins, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Chantel Craze, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Ashley Cutter, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Charlotte Davis, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
ShiAnn Davis, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Javin Dawson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Jayme DeMoss, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Ashley Easton, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Madison Embleton, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Sarah Fazenbaker, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Joshua Foreman, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.
Emily Foreman, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.
Shyanne Foutz, of Barton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Gina Franciosi, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Barth Frankenberry, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Nathaniel Geoff, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Joshua George, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Catherine Glocker, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Nicole Glotfelty, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Dalton Graham, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Brandon Green, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Kassandra Green, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Jasmine Harper, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.
Emily Hickle, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Ryan Hipp, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Elizabeth Hixson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.
Mason Hordubay, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
McKenna Houser, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Makenzi Jenkins, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Cherise Jenkins, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Stephen Jones, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
William Kerns, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in History.
Kerri Kordyban, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Grace Lapid, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Morgan LaRue, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Krysta Lee, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Brooke Liller, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Aleisha Lippold, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Margaret Longerbeam, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.
Candace Lowery, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Kolby McCusker, of Little Orleans, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
Corey McKenzie, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education.
Katlyn Middleton, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Brooke Miller, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Jacob Miller, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Steven Minnick, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Andrew Moffett, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Bradie Moore, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Jacob Morgan, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Kole Morgan, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
William O'Boyle, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Jared Owens, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in History.
Marcel Parker, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Laurel Plitnik, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
John Poling, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Brianna Powell, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Health Science.
Sadie Powell, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Taylor Reams, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Daniel Records, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
Alexis Ritchey, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Cross Ritchey, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Law and Society.
Trevor Ritchie, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Jordan Rohrbaugh, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Madison Rounds, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Anna Saweikis, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Nathaniel Schiver, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Tucker Sensabaugh, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Sarah Smith, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Science and Geography.
Devin Smith, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education.
Madison Stafford, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Cailya Stafford, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Tristan Stahlman, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Sarah Teter, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Tawnisha Thomas, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Madison Toothman, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.
Katelyn Turbin, of Flintstone, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Ellarose Warnick, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Science.
Ingrid White, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Sydney Wilson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.
Austin Wolfe, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Matthew Worgan, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
