FROSTBURG — At the 162nd commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May, the following area residents were among the more than 550 candidates for degrees.

Ava Ashby, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies.

Kristen Baer, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

LeAnn Beachy, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Lacey Beasom, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Emily Beck, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Kylie Beckman, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Brice Blankenship, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.

Wesley Blubaugh, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Braden Bohn, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.

Emily Book, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Cody Boone, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

Carter Bowers, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Alexa Bradburn, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Michael Brault, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Alexis Broadwater, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Jason Bryant, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Zachary Burgess, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Cory Campbell, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.

Peyton Carr, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

William Coburn, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.

Abigayle Collins, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Chantel Craze, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Ashley Cutter, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Charlotte Davis, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

ShiAnn Davis, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Javin Dawson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

Jayme DeMoss, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.

Ashley Easton, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Madison Embleton, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Sarah Fazenbaker, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Joshua Foreman, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.

Emily Foreman, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.

Shyanne Foutz, of Barton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.

Gina Franciosi, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

Barth Frankenberry, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Nathaniel Geoff, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Joshua George, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Catherine Glocker, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Nicole Glotfelty, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Dalton Graham, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Brandon Green, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.

Kassandra Green, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Jasmine Harper, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.

Emily Hickle, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

Ryan Hipp, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.

Elizabeth Hixson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.

Mason Hordubay, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.

McKenna Houser, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Makenzi Jenkins, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Cherise Jenkins, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Stephen Jones, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.

William Kerns, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in History.

Kerri Kordyban, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Grace Lapid, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Morgan LaRue, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Krysta Lee, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Brooke Liller, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Aleisha Lippold, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.

Margaret Longerbeam, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.

Candace Lowery, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Kolby McCusker, of Little Orleans, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.

Corey McKenzie, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education.

Katlyn Middleton, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.

Brooke Miller, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.

Jacob Miller, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Steven Minnick, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Andrew Moffett, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Bradie Moore, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Jacob Morgan, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.

Kole Morgan, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

William O'Boyle, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

Jared Owens, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in History.

Marcel Parker, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.

Laurel Plitnik, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.

John Poling, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Brianna Powell, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Health Science.

Sadie Powell, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Taylor Reams, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Daniel Records, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.

Alexis Ritchey, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Cross Ritchey, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Law and Society.

Trevor Ritchie, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.

Jordan Rohrbaugh, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Madison Rounds, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Anna Saweikis, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

Nathaniel Schiver, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Tucker Sensabaugh, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.

Sarah Smith, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Science and Geography.

Devin Smith, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education.

Madison Stafford, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Cailya Stafford, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Tristan Stahlman, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Sarah Teter, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Tawnisha Thomas, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Madison Toothman, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.

Katelyn Turbin, of Flintstone, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.

Ellarose Warnick, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Science.

Ingrid White, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.

Sydney Wilson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.

Austin Wolfe, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Matthew Worgan, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.

