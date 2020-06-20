Area student receives medical degree

Samuel Hofacker receives medical degree from Duke
Duke University awarded nearly 6,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees on May 10. Samuel Hofacker, Cumberland, received the degree of Doctor of Medicine.
Hofacker is completing his residency in Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Hofacker is a graduate of Allegany High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Duke. He is the son of Wolfgang Hofacker and Stephanie Pratt, Cumberland.
Fahey earns honors at Mary Baldwin University
Emily Fahey, Moorefield, West Virginia, was named to the fall semester honors list at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia.
