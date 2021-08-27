FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University announces the following area students have received scholarships for study at the university.
Ethan Adams, of Westernport, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Keyaria Arbogast, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Arbogast attended Allegany High School. Arbogast's parent is Jessica Richard.
Ashley Armbruster, of Cumberland, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship.
Falisha Arnold, of Oakland, Md., received the Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship. Arnold attended Southern Garrett High School. Arnold's parents are Ron and Lisa Arnold.
Ava Ashby, of Oakland, Md., received the Dr. J. Hopwood and Karen Wooddell Scholarship. Ashby attended Northern Garrett High School. Ashby's parents are Christine Ashby and Derek Ashby.
Marisa Aurigemma, of Cumberland, Md., received the Dr. Leroy L. Kohler Outstanding Junior/Senior Sociology Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Aurigemma attended Allegany High School. Aurigemma's parents are Joseph Aurigemma and Susan Mills.
Cheyenne Bagley, of Grantsville, Md., received the CBIZ Mathematics Scholarship. Bagley attended Northern Garrett High School. Bagley's parents are Robyn and Chris Bagley.
Kylie Beckman, of Oakland, Md., received the Hedrick Business Excellence Award. Beckman attended Southern Garrett High School. Beckman's parents are Jay Beckman and Cathy Taylor.
Lawren Beeman, of Lonaconing, Md., received the John C. Armor Jr. Memorial Scholarship, A. Henry and Edith M. Gehauf Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Beeman attended Mountain Ridge High School. Beeman's parents are Donna Beeman and Tim Beeman.
Alex Bennett, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Bennett attended Allegany High School. Bennett's parent is Sarah Bennett.
Erica K. Bennett, of Cresaptown, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Bennett attended Allegany High School. Bennett's parents are Sharon and Ken Bennett.
Erica J. Bennett, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Delanie Blubaugh, of LaVale, Md., received the C. Walter Howe Political Science Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Blubaugh attended Allegany High School. Blubaugh's parents are Melissa Blubaugh, and Jim and Lisa Blubaugh.
Wesley Blubaugh, of Lonaconing, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Blubaugh attended Mountain Ridge High School. Blubaugh's parent is Belinda Blubaugh.
Cecilia Bonar, of Frostburg, Md., received the Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship and Forever Frostburg Scholarship. Bonar attended Towson Catholic High School. Bonar's parents are George and Carol Bonar.
Emily Book, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Book attended Allegany High School. Book's parents are James and Amy Book.
Cody Boone, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Boone attended Mountain Ridge High School. Boone's parents are Carla and Todd Boone.
Kaitlyn Booth, of Mount Savage, Md., received the Enid P. Kennedy Nursing Scholarship and Constance Spates Scholarship. Booth attended Mountain Ridge High School. Booth's parents are Jack and Michele Booth.
Loudan Bowman, of Frostburg, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship.
Alexa Bradburn, of Cumberland, Md., received the Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, Constance Spates Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Bradburn attended Allegany High School. Bradburn's parent is Joshua Bradburn.
Andrew Brantner, of Westernport, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Wil Brauer, of LaVale, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Brauer attended Fort Hill High School. Brauer's parents are Ben and Adrienne Brauer.
Ronald Breitfeller, of Flintstone, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Alexis Broadwater, of LaVale, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Broadwater attended Allegany High School. Broadwater's parents are Eric and Misty Broadwater.
Eleanor Browne, of Frostburg, Md., received the Borden Mining Company Scholarship in Honor of Albert and Elizabeth Borden, Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon and Dr. Alvin C. Broyles Presidential Merit Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, F. Perry Smith Jr. Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Browne attended Center for Career and Technical Education. Browne's parents are Jennifer and Gregory Browne.
Jason Bryant, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Bryant attended Fort Hill High School. Bryant's parent is Christina Blake.
Sarah Chapman, of Lonaconing, Md., received the Thelma B. Hadley Memorial and Bernetta M. Smouse Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Chapman attended Mountain Ridge High School. Chapman's parent is Beth Chapman.
Joshua Clark, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Clark attended Westmar High School. Clark's parents are Lonzy and Rhonda Clark.
Joshua Clem, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Tatum Clevenger, of Accident, Md., received the Alma Logsdon Scholarship.
William Coburn, of Frostburg, Md., received the Lance D. Copsey Political Science Scholarship, Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship, American Legion Patriotic Scholarship Award and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 172 Scholarship.
Camden Coleman, of Cumberland, Md., received the Jane H. Grindel Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Coleman attended Center for Career and Technical Education. Coleman's parents are James Coleman, Karen Coleman and Michele Coleman.
Tallen Conway, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Conway attended Mountain Ridge High School. Conway's parents are Joe and Amber Conway.
Nickolas Cook, of Rawlings, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Cook attended Mountain Ridge High School. Cook's parents are Roberta and Gregory Cook.
Blayze Cox, of Grantsville, Md., received the Wensel-Faherty Garrett County Scholarship. Cox attended Northern Garrett High School. Cox's parent is Crystal Merrbach.
Sydney Crawford, of Frostburg, Md., received the Anne E. and William B. Wallace Jr. Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Crawford attended Mountain Ridge High School. Crawford's parents are Wes and Tammy Crawford.
Madeline Cullen, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Education Association Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Cullen attended Mountain Ridge High School. Cullen's parents are Jamie and Rose Cullen.
Alison Cutter, of Cumberland, Md., received the Eta Chapter Delta Kappa Gamma Society - Nellie Hilton Scholarship, Joseph E. Maley Scholarship, John C. Martin Sr. Memorial Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Cutter attended Fort Hill High School. Cutter's parents are Julie Athey and Matt Athey.
Ashley Cutter, of Frostburg, Md., received the Jeanette and C. William Gilchrist Scholarship, Capt. James A. Graham Bravery Memorial Scholarship, Brian and Connie Mattingly Presidential Merit Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Cutter attended Mountain Ridge High School. Cutter's parents are Joyce and Larry Cutter.
Brianna Cutter, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Leanne Dashiell, of Mount Savage, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
James Dean, of Grantsville, Md., received the Dr. J. Hopwood and Karen Wooddell Scholarship. Dean attended Northern Garrett High School.
Evard DeMott, of Mount Savage, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. DeMott attended Mountain Ridge High School. DeMott's parents are Ed and Lisa DeMott.
Lydia Deneen, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce George M. Wykcoff Memorial Scholarship. Deneen attended Allegany High School. Deneen's parents are Matthew Deneen and Tami Deneen.
Sarah Dignan, of Cumberland, Md., received the Eugene Flinn Excellence Award in the Master of Business Administration Program. Dignan attended Bishop Walsh School. Dignan's parents are Janet Dignan and Mark Dignan.
Tyler Dixon, of LaVale, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Dixon attended Bishop Walsh School. Dixon's parents are Dan and Margie Dixon.
Mariah Dolan, of Oldtown, Md., received the Allegany and Garrett Sportsman Association Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Dolan attended Fort Hill High School. Dolan's parents are Jeff and Priscilla Dolan.
Jenna Dressman, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Dressman attended Fort Hill High School. Dressman's parents are Sonia and Brent Dressman.
Skylar Ellsworth, of LaVale, Md., received the Karen Lucas Memorial Art Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Ellsworth attended Allegany High School. Ellsworth's parents are Jodi Ellsworth and Colby Ellsworth.
Linzi Emerick, of Ellerslie, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Emerick attended Mountain Ridge High School. Emerick's parents are Faye and Carl Emerick.
Michael Falter, of Cumberland, Md., received the Dr. and Mrs. Somashekhar V. Bellary Scholarship and Computer Science Scholarship. Falter attended Bishop Walsh School. Falter's parents are Charlie and Connie Falter.
Jessica Farrell, of Frostburg, Md., received the Dr. and Mrs. Somashekhar V. Bellary Scholarship, Jeanette and C. William Gilchrist Scholarship, Dr. David A. Ruth Math Education Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Farrell attended Mountain Ridge High School. Farrell's parents are James and Melissa Farrell.
Sarah Fazenbaker, of Westernport, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Fazenbaker attended Mountain Ridge High School. Fazenbaker's parents are Phil and Crissy Fazenbaker.
Chase Fearon, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Fearon attended Mountain Ridge High School. Fearon's parents are Tammy Fearon and Kevin Fearon.
Emilee Fierro, of Cumberland, Md., received the Barry J. Barton Vietnam Veterans/Agent Orange Scholarship, Enid P. Kennedy Nursing Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, Constance Spates Scholarship and Student Support Services TRIO Scholarship. Fierro attended Everett High School. Fierro's parents are Steve and Monika Fierro, and she is married to Thomas Flynn.
Colby Fleming, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Fleming attended Mountain Ridge High School. Fleming's parent is Rhonda Fleming.
Esther Foland, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Joshua Foreman, of Cumberland, Md., received the Robert Pusey Memorial Scholarship, Marguerite Witwer Richards Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Foreman attended Fort Hill High School. Foreman's parents are Alan and Roxanne Foreman.
Shyanne Foutz, of Barton, Md., received the John Leake Memorial Scholarship, Amy and Martha Meek Scholarship, William and Verna (Miller) Ternent Endowed Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Foutz attended Mountain Ridge High School. Foutz's parents are Erica and Billy Warnick.
Carmen Fox, of Frostburg, Md., received the Cobey/Lane/Footen Leadership Award, Dr. Nelson P. Guild and Maggie G. Guild Senior Honors Scholarship Award, English Scholarship: Pauline Tustin Hobbs Memorial, Judge Gary and Barbara Leasure Presidential Merit Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Fox attended Fort Hill High School. Fox's parents are Gary and Robin Fox.
Emily Fradiska, of LaVale, Md., received the Hilda Holt and C. Phillip Gellner Endowed Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Fradiska attended Allegany High School. Fradiska's parents are Sean Fradiska and Bridget Cruz.
Gina Franciosi, of Cumberland, Md., received the Kathleen Dailey Hill Scholarship, Henrietta M. Lease Presidential Merit Scholarship, F. Perry Smith Jr. Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Franciosi attended Fort Hill High School. Franciosi's parents are Amy and James Franciosi.
Barth Frankenberry, of Cresaptown, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Frankenberry attended Allegany High School. Frankenberry's parents are Shannon and Barth Frankenberry.
Kendra Friend, of Friendsville, Md., received the John P. Reuschlein Scholarship.
Samara Funk, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Funk attended Allegany High School. Funk's parents are Christine Funk and Edward Funk.
Madison Green, of Lonaconing, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 172 Scholarship. Green attended Mountain Ridge High School. Green's parents are Marc and Connie Green.
Michael Greene, of Swanton, Md., received the Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship and Dr. J. Hopwood and Karen Wooddell Scholarship.
Savannah Grimm, of Cumberland, Md., received the Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Grimm attended Allegany High School. Grimm's parents are Joedy Fazenbaker, Paul Fazenbaker and Steven Grimm.
Robert Halle, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Halle attended Allegany High School. Halle's parents are Brenda Halle and Robert D. Halle.
Kendra Hardesty, of Oakland, Md., received the Shannon Anne Forrester Memorial Scholarship.
Jasmine Harper, of Cumberland, Md., received the Kathleen Dailey Hill Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, Virgil C. and Mildred A. Walters Presidential Merit Scholarship in Chemistry, Mary Watson and Richard Norris Chemistry Award and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Harper attended Fort Hill High School. Harper's parents are Christopher and Heather Preston.
Jackson Hendershot, of LaVale, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Bethany Hershberger, of Kitzmiller, Md., received the Shannon Anne Forrester Memorial Scholarship and Dr. Norman W. Nightingale Education Scholarship.
Gabriel Hicks, of Oldtown, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship, Kathleen Dailey Hill Scholarship, Lewis J. Ort Endowed Regional Science Scholarship Award and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Hicks attended Fort Hill High School. Hicks' parents are Shanti Hicks and Alex Hicks.
Ike Higson, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Higson attended Allegany High School. Higson's parents are Theodore Higson and Kathryn Higson.
Ella Hoffman, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Hoffman attended Mountain Ridge High School. Hoffman's parents are Vicki and Kurt Hoffman.
Claire Hoffman, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Mason Hordubay, of Oakland, Md., received the Anthony Wai Chiu Tam Science Achievement Award. Hordubay attended Southern Garrett High School. Hordubay's parents are Carrie and Aaron Hordubay.
Dawson Hormuth, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Hormuth attended Mountain Ridge High School. Hormuth's parents are Marne Troutman and Matt Troutman, and Debbie Hormuth and Paul Hormuth.
Gabriel Howard, of Mount Savage, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Nathan Howard, of Mount Savage, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Taylor Howell, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Howell attended Mountain Ridge High School. Howell's parents are Dawn and Darren Howell.
Brant Hughes, of Frostburg, Md., received the Jane H. Grindel Scholarship, Elisabeth Hitchins Memorial Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, University Police Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Hughes attended Mountain Ridge High School. Hughes' parents are Lesa and Bryan Hughes.
Kimberly Hummel, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Hummel attended Fort Hill High School.
Kory Hunter, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Grace Imes, of Ellerslie, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Imes attended Mountain Ridge High School. Imes' parents are Eric Sweitzer and Krista Sweitzer.
Zachary Inglish, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Hailey Jenkins, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Jenkins attended Allegany High School. Jenkins' parents are Richard Jenkins and Angela Jenkins.
Makenzi Jenkins, of Cumberland, Md., received the Richard E. and Dorothy K. Pesta Business Scholarship. Jenkins attended Fort Hill HIgh School. Jenkins' parents are D.J. and Staci Jenkins.
Jada Jones, of Cumberland, Md., received the Lewis J. Ort Endowed Regional Science Scholarship Award and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Jones attended Fort Hill High School. Jones' parents are Joseph and Tammy Jones.
Jenna Keller, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received the Donahue Scholarship and Lewis J. Ort Access to Education Scholarship. Keller attended Frankfort High School. Keller's parents are Karen and Richard Keller.
Sydney Kerns, of Lonaconing, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Kerns attended Mountain Ridge High School. Kerns' parents are Jennifer Warnick and Bill Duckworth.
Amber Ketterman, of Cumberland, Md., received the F. Perry Smith Jr. Scholarship, Hooley Plunge Special Education Presidential Merit Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Ketterman attended Fort Hill High School. Ketterman's parents are Barbara Ketterman and Bruce Pfaff.
Draven Kidwell, of Barton, Md., received the Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, Sandra K. Saville Presidential Merit Scholarship for the Arts and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Kidwell attended Mountain Ridge High School. Kidwell's parent is Angela Robertson.
Samantha Kight, of Westernport, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship, Dr. Paul P. Hunt Chemistry Achievement Award, Dr. Oliver and Virginia Roth Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Kight attended Mountain Ridge High School. Kight's parents are Bill and Schelotta Kight.
Madison King, of Mount Savage, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Robin Kirchner, of Cumberland, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship, Wensel-Faherty Allegany County Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Kirchner attended Allegany High School. Kirchner's parents are Robin Kirchner and Kelli Kirchner.
Sean Kline, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Kline attended Mountain Ridge High School. Kline's parents are Katie and Matt Kline.
Kerri Kordyban, of Oakland, Md., received the Dr. J. Hopwood and Karen Wooddell Scholarship. Kordyban attended Southern Garrett High School. Kordyban's parents are Cristey and David Kordyban.
Syully Koroh, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Koroh's parents are John Koroh and Irene Koroh.
Hannah Krumpach, of Lonaconing, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Krumpach attended Mountain Ridge High School. Krumpach's parents are Lori and Dave Krumpach.
William Kunis, of Cumberland, Md., received the Jeanette and C. William Gilchrist Scholarship. Kunis attended Fort Hill High School. Kunis' parents are Timothy Kunis and Brenda Kunis.
Dayna Lashley, of Mount Savage, Md., received the Thelma B. Hadley Memorial and Bernetta M. Smouse Scholarship. Lashley attended Mountain Ridge High School. Lashley's parents are Elwood Lashley and Jennifer Lashley.
Benjamin Lauder, of Frostburg, Md., received the Richard E. and Dorothy K. Pesta Business Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Lauder attended Mountain Ridge High School. Lauder's parents are David Lauder and Khrista Brown.
Alexis Layton, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Layton attended Allegany High School. Layton's parent is Barbara Layton.
Shawna Layton, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Layton attended Calvary Christian Academy. Layton's parent is Pat Layton.
Noah Loar, of Frostburg, Md., received the William and Verna (Miller) Ternent Endowed Scholarship, Allegany County Education Association Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Loar attended Mountain Ridge High School. Loar's parents are Kathy Connelly and Wesley Loar.
Joseph Louie, of Oakland, Md., received the Dr. Richard and Ms. Marion Trevaskis Scholarship. Louie attended Southern Garrett High School. Louie's parents are LaRena Naylor and Kevin Louie.
Makenna Lowery, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Lowery attended Allegany High School. Lowery's parents are Tonya and Steve Lowery.
Raye Maguire, of Paw Paw, W.Va., received the Ann L. Williams Speech Communication Studies Scholarship. Maguire attended Paw Paw High School. Maguire's parents are Sabra and Sean Maguire.
Lydia Martz, of Cumberland, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship. Martz attended Allegany High School. Martz's parents are Kyle and Allyson Martz.
Beth Maszor, of New Creek, W.Va., received the Lillian Compton Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship and Frostburg State University Foundation Presidential Merit Scholarship. Maszor attended Campbell County High School in Alexandria, Ky. Maszor's parents are Barb Thomas and the late Larry Thomas.
Alyvia Mazer, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Mazer attended Mountain Ridge High School. Mazer's parents are Allison and T.R. Mazer.
Loren McAlpine, of Lonaconing, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. McAlpine attended Mountain Ridge High School. McAlpine's parents are Teri McAlpine and Brian McAlpine.
Taylor McCloskey, of LaVale, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. McCloskey attended Allegany High School. McCloskey's parents are Brian and Melissa McCloskey.
Olivia McCoy, of Flintstone, Md., received the A. Henry and Edith M. Gehauf Scholarship. McCoy attended Fort Hill High School. McCoy's parents are Carole and Adam McCoy.
Kolby McCusker, of Little Orleans, Md., received the Kathleen Dailey Hill Scholarship, Allegany County Association for Family and Community Education Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. McCusker attended Fort Hill High School. McCusker's parents are Luke and Luraine McCusker.
Corey McKenzie, of Cresaptown, Md., received the Coach Ken Babcock Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. McKenzie attended Allegany High School. McKenzie's parents are Norman Mckenzie and Bobbie Mckenzie.
Lillian McKenzie, of Cumberland, Md., received the Louise McKenna History Scholarship, Monaco Family History Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. McKenzie attended Allegany High School.
Madilyn McManaway, of Cumberland, Md., received the Dr. Jack W. Vrieze Scholarship. McManaway attended Allegany High School. McManaway's parent is Nancy Rinehart.
Alexander McNemar, of Rawlings, Md., received the Department of Music Instrumental Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. McNemar attended Mountain Ridge High School. McNemar's parent is Kimberly McNemar.
Paige Meadors, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Meadors attended Allegany High School. Meadors' parents are Tina Phillips and Jonathan Meadors.
Xavier Michaels, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Katlyn Middleton, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received the Class of 1966 Scholarship. Middleton attended Frankfort High School. Middleton's parents are Kimberly and Todd Middleton.
Blake Miller, of Corriganville, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Miller attended Mountain Ridge High School. Miller's parents are Tracey Miller and Harold Miller.
Trent Montgomery, of Rawlings, Md., received the Jonathan A. Berkowitz Memorial Scholarship, Jane H. Grindel Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, Jenny Apsey Stegmaier Memorial Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Montgomery attended Mountain Ridge High School. Montgomery's parents are Jim and Teresa Shafer.
Bradie Moore, of Lonaconing, Md., received the Dr. J. Hopwood and Karen Wooddell Scholarship. Moore attended Northern Garrett High School. Moore's parents are Donald and Julie Moore.
Jansen Moreland, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received the Lewis J. Ort Access to Education Scholarship. Moreland attended Frankfort High School. Moreland's parents are Corey and Lisa Moreland.
Lydia Mudge, of Cumberland, Md., received the Wensel-Faherty Allegany County Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Mudge attended Fort Hill High School. Mudge's parent is Michael Mudge.
Alyssa Mullery, of Cumberland, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship and Herzog Family Scholarship. Mullery attended Fort Hill High School. Mullery's parents are Lori and Thomas Mullery.
Cheyenne Murphy, of Frostburg, Md., received the Jeffrey P. and Carol A. Fegan Presidential Merit Scholarship and Anne E. and William B. Wallace Jr. Scholarship. Murphy attended Perry Hall High School. Murphy's parents are Julianne Zimmer and John Murphy.
Meghan Murphy, of Frostburg, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship, Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship and American Legion Patriotic Scholarship Award. Murphy attended Mountain Ridge High School. Murphy's parents are Tim and Denise Murphy.
Tori Neece, of Oakland, Md., received the Donald P. Hutchinson Endowed Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship and Frostburg State University Foundation Presidential Merit Scholarship. Neece was homeschooled.
Jenna Newlin, of Oakland, Md., received the Hedrick Business Excellence Award. Newlin attended Southern Garrett High School. Newlin's parent is Linda Griffith.
Alexis O'Baker, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. O'Baker attended Allegany High School. O'Baker's parents are Renee O'Baker and Russell O'Baker Jr.
Whitney O'Haver, of Frostburg, Md., received the Alejandro J. Gutierrez Memorial Scholarship. O'Haver attended Mountain Ridge High School. O'Haver's parents are Rhonda and James O'Haver.
Logan O'Neal, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Joseph Orr, of Oakland, Md., received the Student Band Assistant Scholarship.
Jarrett Pennington, of Frostburg, Md., received the Foundation for Frostburg Scholarship, Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 172 Scholarship. Pennington attended Mountain Ridge High School. Pennington's parents are Jim and Kelly Pennington.
Julia Persons, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Page Petenbrink, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Kaitlyn Peterson, of LaVale, Md., received the Joseph E. Maley Scholarship.
Brianna Powell, of Cumberland, Md., received the Kathleen Dailey Hill Scholarship, Edward S. and Sarah J. Moran Presidential Merit Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Sarah Rafferty, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Rafferty attended Mountain Ridge High School. Rafferty's parents are Ken and Suzanne Rafferty.
Brianna Ralston, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Brian Records, of Cumberland, Md., received the Jeffrey P. and Carol A. Fegan Presidential Merit Scholarship, Jennifer Leigh Johnson Theatre Scholarship, Leonard and Jane Schwab Theatre and Speech Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Records attended Allegany High School. Records' parents are Mike and Sue Records.
Christopher Reed, of Cumberland, Md., received the Jeffrey P. and Carol A. Fegan Presidential Merit Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Reed attended Allegany High School. Reed's parents are Beth and David Reed.
Kambria Rice, of Flintstone, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Rice attended Fort Hill High School. Rice's parents are Travis and Kim Rice.
Katie Richards, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Richards attended Mountain Ridge High School. Richards' parents are Tara and Ray Richards.
Sean Riley, of LaVale, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Riley attended Fort Hill High School. Riley's parents are Karen Wegener and John Riley.
Alexis Ritchey, of Cumberland, Md., received the Kathleen Dailey Hill Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, F. Perry Smith Jr. Scholarship, Anton Zahn Presidential Merit Scholarship, Cumberland Lions Club Memorial Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Ritchey attended Fort Hill High School. Ritchey's parent is Angela Vance.
Trevor Ritchie, of Frostburg, Md., received the William and Verna (Miller) Ternent Endowed Scholarship.
Sarah Robertson, of Frostburg, Md., received the Ralph and Charlotte Jordan Scholarship, First United Bank & Trust Scholarship, Foundation for Frostburg Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Robertson attended Mountain Ridge High School. Robertson's parents are Cerena and Craig Robertson.
Regan Robinette, of LaVale, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
McKenna Robison, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Carly Rodeheaver, of McHenry, Md., received the John R. and Phyllis Sell MacVeigh Scholarship and Sharon L. Robinson Presidential Merit Scholarship in Accounting. Rodeheaver attended Northern High School. Rodeheaver's parents are Mark and Sarena Rodeheaver.
Heather Sanders, of Accident, Md., received the Francis A. and Lena G. Kenney Scholarship.
Madeline Santmyire, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Bryer Saville, of Cumberland, Md., received the Jeffrey P. and Carol A. Fegan Presidential Merit Scholarship, Dr. Nelson P. Guild and Maggie G. Guild Senior Honors Scholarship Award, Elisabeth Hitchins Memorial Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, Allegany Soil Conservation District Scholarship in Honor of Supervisors Who Have Served on the Allegany Soil Conservation District Board and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Saville attended Allegany High School. Saville's parents are Cassandra Lease, Rick Lease, Sherrie Saville and Brandon Saville.
Lillian Saville, of Frostburg, Md., received the Dorothy L. Norris Art Scholarship.
Anna Saweikis, of Rawlings, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Saweikis attended Calvary Christian Academy. Saweikis' parents are Dr. Anthony Saweikis and Dawn Saweikis.
Soncerae Schrock, of Grantsville, Md., received the Enid P. Kennedy Nursing Scholarship and Constance Spates Scholarship. Schrock attended Mountain View Christian School. Schrock's parents are Mayard and Trish Schrock.
Julia Seddon, of Frostburg, Md., received the Foundation for Frostburg Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Seddon attended Mountain Ridge High School. Seddon's parents are William Seddon and Robin Seddon.
Tucker Sensabaugh, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Sensabaugh attended Fort Hill High School. Sensabaugh's parents are Stephen and Michelle Sensabaugh.
Lindsey Skidmore, of McHenry, Md., received the Wensel-Faherty Garrett County Scholarship. Skidmore attended Northern Garrett High School. Skidmore's parents are Laura and Ronald Skidmore.
Mayce Sloan, of LaVale, Md., received the Joseph E. Maley Scholarship, Fort Cumberland Lodge No. 211 and Ohr Lodge No. 131 Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Sloan attended Mountain Ridge High School. Sloan's parents are Gina Thomas and Dan Sloan.
Grayson Smith, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany Soil Conservation District Scholarship in Honor of Supervisors Who Have Served on the Allegany Soil Conservation District Board. Smith attended Linganore High School. Smith's parents are Bernadette Russell and Dennis Barrick, and Peter Smith and Toni Smith.
Kristen Smith, of Westernport, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Smith attended Mountain Ridge High School. Smith's parents are John and Amy Smith.
Sarah Smith, of McHenry, Md., received the Dr. J. Hopwood and Karen Wooddell Scholarship. Smith attended Northern Garrett High School. Smith's parents are Gina and Phil Smith.
Sydni Smith, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Smith attended Mountain Ridge High School. Smith's parents are Greg and Angie Smith.
Ava Snyder, of Frostburg, Md., received the Dr. Oliver and Virginia Roth Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Snyder attended Mountain Ridge High School. Snyder's parents are Jeff and Christa Snyder.
Christian Speir, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Speir attended Mountain Ridge High School. Speir's parents are Dianna Speir and Thomas Speir.
Korey Stafford, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Stafford attended Fort Hill High School. Stafford's parents are Keith and Karen Stafford.
Carson Steiner, of Cumberland, Md., received the Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, Frostburg State University Alumni Association Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Steiner attended Bishop Walsh School. Steiner's parents are Jennifer and James Elliott, and Ryan Steiner.
Katherine Sterne, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Sterne attended Allegany High School. Sterne's parents are Adam Sterne, Danielle Kennell, and Julie and Phil Wilhelm.
Angela Suesse, of LaVale, Md., received the Elisabeth Hitchins Memorial Scholarship, Joseph E. Maley Scholarship, John C. Martin Sr. Memorial Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship and Class of 1964 Presidential Merit Scholarship. Suesse attended Frankfort High School.
Miranda Teats, of Flintstone, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Dawson Ternent, of Lonaconing, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Brett Thomas, of Barton, Md., received the Thelma B. Hadley Memorial and Bernetta M. Smouse Scholarship, Dr. Oliver and Virginia Roth Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Thomas attended Mountain Ridge High School. Thomas' parents are William and Sheri Thomas.
Makayla Thomas, of Barton, Md., received the Thelma B. Hadley Memorial and Bernetta M. Smouse Scholarship, F. Perry Smith Jr. Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Thomas attended Mountain Ridge High School. Thomas' parents are William and Sheri Thomas.
Justin Tran, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Nathan Turner, of Ellerslie, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Turner attended Mountain Ridge High School. Turner's parents are Gloria Turner and Jeffrey Turner.
Keri Twigg, of Cumberland, Md., received the Jeanette and C. William Gilchrist Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Twigg attended Allegany High School. Twigg's parents are Tammy and Sean Twigg.
Kira Twigg, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Twigg attended Fort Hill High School. Twigg's parents are Carole and Kevin Twigg.
Bryan Uhl, of Cumberland, Md., received the Kathleen Dailey Hill Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Uhl attended Fort Hill High School. Uhl's parents are Krista Hardy and George Uhl.
Caitlyn Uhl, of Cumberland, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Uhl attended Allegany High School. Uhl's parents are Jeff Uhl and Crystal Uhl.
Ty Ultis, of Frostburg, Md., received the Dr. J. Hopwood and Karen Wooddell Scholarship. Ultis attended Northern Garrett High School. Ultis' parents are Bill and Brenda Ultis.
Tabatha Vassar, of Little Orleans, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Vassar attended John F. Kennedy High School. Vassar's parents are Patricia Wolfe and George Vassar.
Samantha Vega, of Cumberland, Md., received the Anne E. and William B. Wallace Jr. Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Haley Viola, of Cumberland, Md., received the Dr. Wally S. Hijab Memorial Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Viola attended Fort Hill High School. Viola's parents are Jillian and Jeremy Viola.
Emily Wagoner, of Mount Savage, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Cierra Walch, of Frostburg, Md., received the William and Verna (Miller) Ternent Endowed Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Walch attended Mountain Ridge High School. Walch's parents are Deborah Walch and Christopher Walch.
Destiny Warnick, of Westernport, Md., received the Dennis S. Baker and Emalie J. Gibbons-Baker Social Work Scholarship, McGowan-Davisson Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Warnick attended Mountain Ridge High School. Warnick's parent is Brittany Martin.
Laura Weinberger, of Oakland, Md., received the Matthew Guild Memorial Scholarship. Weinberger attended Northern High School. Weinberger's parents are Dane Schroyer and Erika Heyck-Fisher.
Abigail Wellings, of Frostburg, Md., received the Dr. Nelson P. Guild and Maggie G. Guild Senior Honors Scholarship Award, Psychology Endowed Scholarship: Allegany County Association for Mental Health Award, Bobcats Beyond Borders Study Abroad Scholarship, Study Abroad Scholarship as Supported by FSU Foundation Opportunity Grants, Study Abroad Scholarship as Supported by the Catherine R. Gira Campus-to-Community Fund, Foundation for Frostburg Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Wellings attended Mountain Ridge High School. Wellings' parents are Floyd and Kelly Wellings.
Megan Welsh, of Cumberland, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Todd Werner, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Werner attended Meyersdale High School. Werner's parents are Carol Werner and the late Ronald Werner.
Lisa Whetzel, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Whetzel attended Rockfall County High School in Conyers, Ga. Whetzel's parents are Lawrence Garrett and Dolly (Garrett) Alexander.
Madeline Wilburn, of Cumberland, Md., received the Esther Doerr Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Wilburn attended Mountain Ridge High School. Wilburn's parent is Kelly Martin.
Lyssa Wilhelm, of Cumberland, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship.
Cierra Wilson, of Cumberland, Md., received the Kathleen Dailey Hill Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Wilson attended Fort Hill High School. Wilson's parents are Bill Wilson and Tangela Wilson.
Jacob Wilson, of Ellerslie, Md., received the Dr. Oliver and Virginia Roth Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Wilson attended Calvary Christian Academy. Wilson's parents are Craig and Heather Wilson.
Josh Wilson, of Westernport, Md., received the Amigos de Garcia Scholarship, English Scholarship: Betty Favre Memorial and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Wilson attended Keyser High School. Wilson's parents are Jeff and Julie Wilson.
Sondra Wine, of Frostburg, Md., received the Jeanette and C. William Gilchrist Scholarship, Mary Stevens Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Wine attended Beall High School. Wine's parents are Tim Diggs and the late Jody Diggs.
Audrey Winfield, of Frostburg, Md., received the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Winfield attended Mountain Ridge High School. Winfield's parents are Derick and Kate Winfield.
Isaac Winfield, of Frostburg, Md., received the Paul E. and Betty J. Barry Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship.
Matthew Worgan, of Frostburg, Md., received the Adolph E. Norris Presidential Merit Scholarship in Engineering and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Worgan attended Mountain Ridge High School. Worgan's parents are Jim Worgan and Beth Worgan.
Jenna Yommer, of Grantsville, Md., received the Donald P. Hutchinson Endowed Scholarship, Alma Logsdon Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, John P. Reuschlein Scholarship and Dr. J. Hopwood and Karen Wooddell Scholarship. Yommer attended Northern Garrett High School. Yommer's parents are Randall and Jan Yommer.
Antonia Zais, of LaVale, Md., received the Brian and Connie Mattingly Presidential Merit Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship, F. Perry Smith Jr. Scholarship, Frostburg State University Alumni Association Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Zais attended Allegany High School. Zais' parents are Art and Barb Zais.
Isaac Zais, of Cumberland, Md., received the Emma and Paul Dailey Scholarship, Dr. Michael C. Wilt Physics Scholarship and Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship. Zais attended Allegany High School. Zais' parents are Arthur Zais and Barbra Zais.
Shawn Zimmerman, of Grantsville, Md., received the Alison M. Combes and W. Craig Bowman Presidential Merit Scholarship, Mabel Myers Memorial Music Scholarship, Marguerite Witwer Richards Scholarship, Shockley Family Endowed Scholarship and Dr. J. Hopwood and Karen Wooddell Scholarship. Zimmerman attended Northern Garrett High School. Zimmerman's parents are Kathy and Rich Zimmerman.
