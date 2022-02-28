FROSTBURG — At the 159th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in December, the following area residents were among the more than 300 total candidates for degrees.
Joseph Acord, of Frostburg, Master of Science degree in Wildlife/Fisheries Biology.
Chelsea Boor, of Cumberland, Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Heather Cooper, of Oakland, Master of Science degree in Nursing.
Timothy Friend, of Cumberland, Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Arik Hartz, of Frosburg, Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Joy Linthicum, of Ridgeley, W.Va., Master of Science degree in Nursing.
Jeannette Milburn, of LaVale, Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Shannon Miller, of Swanton, Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
John Mousch, of Oakland, Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
John Poole, of Cumberland, Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Zachary Ruppenkamp, of Cumberland, Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Sarah Sagal, Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Eric Schell, Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.
Beverley Shipe, Master of Science degree in Nursing.
Brandon Wade, Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Jennifer Williams, Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Melanie Williams, Master of Education degree in Education, General.
