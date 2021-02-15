FROSTBURG — The following area students have earned degrees from Frostburg State University for the fall semester. While the 157th commencement ceremony has been postponed, diplomas were still awarded to more than 300 candidates for degrees.
"I offer my heartfelt congratulations on your achievement," said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk in a video message to graduates. "You have worked many years for this milestone, and the events of the past few months have not lessened the magnitude of your achievement. If anything, they have heightened it."
Denise Adams, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.
Makyra Barger, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Buriness Administration.
Torri Bittinger, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Rebekah Book, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Buriness Administration.
Dana Brown, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in History.
Abigail Burdock, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Jacqulynn Clark, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.
Anastasia Collins, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Taylor Corley, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Tyler Crosser, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Arin Custer, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Buriness Administration.
Kayli Dunithan, of Friendsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies.
Ryan Dunn, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Buriness Administration.
Emily Edwards, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Rebecca Engle, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Adam Fadley, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics.
De'Ara Fields-Sharpless, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Bryce Friend, of Mountain Lake Park, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Samantha Haluska, of Levels, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Todd Harding, of Friendsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
Jona Harris, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Jacy Heeter, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Ethan Helmstetter, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Hannah Hensel, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Gregory Kitzmiller, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Avery Knippenberg, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Buriness Administration.
Kelsey Lapp, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Patrick Livingston, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Haven Mackie, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.
Jeffrey Martin, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science and Psychology.
David Mason, of Flintstone, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Anita Maust, of Accident, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Matthew Maust, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Buriness Administration.
Tyler Maynard, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Buriness Administration.
Tyler McManus, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Science.
Luke Mertz, of Kitzmiller, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Audrey Morris, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Linden Nichols, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.
Jonathan Oester, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
Alyssa O'Neal, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Dionne Parker, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
William Plummer, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Alex Rumgay, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Buriness Administration.
Olivia Shaffer, of Swanton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Interpretive Biology and Natural History.
Elijah Shipway, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Law and Society.
Nathan Sines, of Friendsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Science and Geography.
Kalee Sivic, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Robert Smith, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Nathan Strietbeck, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Buriness Administration.
Samuel Thomas, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Science and Geography.
Jensen Twigg, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Dilan Weimer, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Colten White, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Reagan Winner, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Molly Winner, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Timothy Wolodkin, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education.
Kevin Youngblood, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
