FROSTBURG — The following students from the area have been named to the dean's list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the spring semester.
Hannah Ackerman, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Samantha Adams, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Zachary Arnold, of Frostburg, MD.
Ava Ashby, of Oakland, MD.
Marisa Aurigemma, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kristen Baer, of Westernport, MD.
Alyssa Bahner, of Oakland, MD.
Emily Beck, of Frostburg, MD.
Kylie Beckman, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Samuel Beeman, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lawren Beeman, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Erica Bennett, of Cresaptown, MD.
Sophia Bishoff, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jared Bittinger, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Robert Bittinger, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tyler Blankenship, of Cumberland, MD.
Wesley Blubaugh, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Delanie Blubaugh, of LaVale, MD.
Braden Bohn, of Mount Savage, MD.
Alyssa Bonner, of LaVale, MD.
Carter Bowers, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brayden Bowman, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Loudan Bowman, of Frostburg, MD.
Wil Brauer, of LaVale, MD.
Amber Brault, of Oakland, MD.
Michael Brault, of Oakland, MD.
Adam Brode, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Krysta Brown, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sean Brown, of Frostburg, MD.
Stephanie Brown, of Cumberland, MD.
Jason Bryant, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tiana Buentello, of Frostburg, MD.
Benjamin Burch, of Oldtown, MD.
Katherine Buscemi, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cory Campbell, of LaVale, MD.
Peyton Carr, of McHenry, MD.
Ashlee Casey, of Oakland, MD.
Colby Chapell, of Frostburg, MD.
Sarah Chapman, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alec Chapman, of LaVale, MD.
Philip Checkes, of Grantsville, MD.
Joshua Clark, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joshua Clem, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Chase Connor, of Lonaconing, MD.
Tallen Conway, of Mount Savage, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Noah Cook, of Lonaconing, MD.
Olivia Cooper, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Blayze Cox, of Grantsville, MD.
Chantel Craze, of Frostburg, MD.
Ashley Cutter, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brianna Cutter, of Cumberland, MD.
Jerome Dance, of Frostburg, MD.
Javin Dawson, of Cumberland, MD.
Richard Day, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
James Dean, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Giuseppe Dearcangelis, of Cumberland, MD.
Jayme Demoss, of Corriganville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lydia Deneen, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Abby Derham, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kaitlyn Derham, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alex Dignan, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
William Dockham, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Abigail Donaldson, of Lonaconing, MD.
Hunter Downey, of Cumberland, MD.
Sophia Edwards, of Frostburg, MD.
Skylar Ellsworth, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sarah Fazenbaker, of Westernport, MD.
Chase Fearon, of Frostburg, MD.
John Flannery, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Thomas Flynn, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Matthew Foster, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shyanne Foutz, of Barton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Gina Franciosi, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Caleb Friend, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alex Frye, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Randall Ganoe, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Christopher Geiger, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nathaniel Geoff, of Cumberland, MD.
Joshua George, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Maya Glasser, of Cumberland, MD.
Nicole Glotfelty, of Oakland, MD.
Ivan Godoy, of Frostburg, MD.
Kylie Gordon, of Cumberland, MD.
Aaron Graham, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brandon Green, of Oakland, MD.
Kassandra Green, of Oakland, MD.
Jenna Green, of Frostburg, MD.
Michael Greene, of Swanton, MD.
Jenna Griffith, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Savannah Grimm, of Cumberland, MD.
Eleeza Groer, of Ridgeley, WV.
Jasmine Harper, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hunter Harris, of Frostburg, MD.
Trent Harris, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kendall Harrison, of Cumberlnd, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Haynal, of Cumberland, MD.
Jackson Hendershot, of LaVale, MD.
Emily Hickle, of Keyser, WV.
Gabriel Hicks, of Oldtown, MD.
Ike Higson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alli Hockaday, of Ridgeley, WV.
Ella Hoffman, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Laina Holler, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Mason Hordubay, of Oakland, MD.
Dawson Hormuth, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nathan Howard, of Mount Savage, MD.
Brant Hughes, of Frostburg, MD.
Quinn Iden, of Oakland, MD.
Grace Imes, of Ellerslie, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Elizabeth Jenkins, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hailey Jenkins, of Cumberland, MD.
Makenzi Jenkins, of Cumberland, MD.
Stephen Jones, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Caden Jones, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Anthony Joseph, of Cumberland, MD.
Jenna Keller, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
William Kerns, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sydney Kerns, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Draven Kidwell, of Barton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Angel Kifer, of Mount Savage, MD.
Sean Kline, of Frostburg, MD.
Joseph Klink, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Laura Knotts, of Little Orleans, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cali Kobasiar, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kerri Kordyban, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Stephen Kraft, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Grace Lapid, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Carson Lawrence, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Matthew Lawson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Justus Leprevost, of Ellerslie, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brooke Liller, of Cumberland, MD.
Gracie Lindner, of Frostburg, MD.
Kenneth Linn Sisk, of Mount Savage, MD.
Aleisha Lippold, of Cumberland, MD.
Devin Lissau, of Frostburg, MD.
Kayla Lowdermilk, of Mountain Lake Park, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Candace Lowery, of Rawlings, MD.
Makenna Lowery, of Cumberland, MD.
Kalyn Lutton, of Cumberland, MD.
Raye Maguire, of Paw Paw, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tyler Malone, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kelli Mandell, of Cumberland, MD.
Joshua Marsh, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lydia Martz, of Cumberland, MD.
Wesley Mason, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alyvia Mazer, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Taylor McCloskey, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kolby McCusker, of Little Orleans, MD.
Clayton McKenzie, of Mount Savage, MD.
Lillian McKenzie, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Corey McKenzie, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brady McKinley, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hayden McLaughlin, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Paige Meadors, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shawn Metheny, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Katlyn Middleton, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Miller, of LaVale, MD.
Hailey Miller, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Steven Minnick, of Grantsville, MD.
Andrew Moffett, of Cresaptown, MD.
Bradie Moore, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Morgan, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kole Morgan, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Charity Moser, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ryan Mowery, of Ellerslie, MD.
Sean Mullaney, of Cumberland, MD.
Alyssa Mullery, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Meghan Murphy, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hana Nazelrod, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Nazelrod, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Veronica Newlin, of Keyser, WV.
James Norville, of Cumberland, MD.
William O'Boyle, of Cumberland, MD.
Brady O'Brien, of Swanton, MD.
Whitney O'Haver, of Frostburg, MD.
Cameron O'Neal, of Cumberland, MD.
Joseph Orr, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brooke Palmer, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Taylor Parker, of Frostburg, MD.
Jarrett Pennington, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Phillips, of Cumberland, MD.
Lorena Pintar, of Frostburg, MD.
Laurel Plitnik, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
John Poling, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sadie Powell, of Frostburg, MD.
Brianna Powell, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Taylor Reams, of Oakland, MD.
Brian Records, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lucian Rectanus, of Frostburg, MD.
Kambria Rice, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sean Riley, of LaVale, MD.
Cross Ritchey, of Frostburg, MD.
James Ritchie, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cameron Robertson, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sarah Robertson, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Carly Rodeheaver, of McHenry, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jordan Rohrbaugh, of Mountain Lake Park, MD.
Madison Rounds, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emma Rowley, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Gabrielle Salas, of Cumberland, MD.
Maria Salinas, of Cumberland, MD.
Madeline Santmyire, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Anna Saweikis, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Anthony Schena, of Lonaconing, MD.
Piper Schenk, of Oakland, MD.
Nathaniel Schiver, of Cumberland, MD.
Tucker Sensabaugh, of Cumberland, MD.
Brandon Sewell, of Cumberland, MD.
Payton Sharpless, of Cumberland, MD.
Kiersten Shirey, of LaVale, MD.
Nina Shirey, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sophia Shively, of LaVale, MD.
Lindsey Skidmore, of McHenry, MD.
Kyle Slayman, of Keyser, WV.
Devin Smith, of Westernport, MD.
Paige Smith, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sarah Smith, of McHenry, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kayla Smith, of Lonaconing, MD.
Sydni Smith, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ava Snyder, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Michael Snyder, of Cumberland, MD.
Christian Speir, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emma Stafford, of Cumberland, MD.
Korey Stafford, of Cumberland, MD.
Tristan Stahlman, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Quinn Stark, of Frostburg, MD.
Katherine Sterne, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tim Sterne, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Chrystal Stroud, of Accident, MD.
Max Summerfield, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Paige Swisher, of Frostburg, MD.
Miranda Teats, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lora Teets, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alex Ternent, of Lonaconing, MD.
Makayla Thomas, of Barton, MD.
Nathan Thompson, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Courtney Tipton, of Mount Savage, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Toothman, of McHenry, MD.
Hailie Toro, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Justin Tran, of Cumberland, MD.
Brittany Tressler, of Cumberland, MD.
Katelyn Turbin, of Flintstone, MD.
Nathan Turner, of Ellerslie, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hailey Unger, of Cumberland, MD.
Tabatha Vassar, of Little Orleans, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Dylan Viola, of Cumberland, MD.
Ethan Von Hagel, of Cumberland, MD.
Ryan Wade, of Westernport, MD.
David Wagus, of LaVale, MD.
Skyler Walling, of Friendsville, MD.
Destiny Warnick, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ellarose Warnick, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Matthew Watkins, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Abigail Wellings, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Megan Welsh, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Zoe Wenstrand, of Everett, PA.
Madeline Wilburn, of Cumberland, MD.
Josh Wilson, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Wilson, of Ellerslie, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cierra Wilson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sydney Wilson, of Cumberland, MD.
Sondra Wine, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Isaac Winfield, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Mason Wolf, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Don Woodworth, of Burlington, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Matthew Worgan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nathan Worgan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Antonia Zais, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Isaac Zais, of Cumberland, MD.
Shawn Zimmerman, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
