Beverly Melmed earns faculty excellence award at ACM

CUMBERLAND — Beverly Melmed, an instructor of respiratory therapy at Allegany College of Maryland, received the Adjunct Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award during the college’s 2020 awards presentation held during a virtual assembly.
Melmed has been a part-time clinical instructor for ACM’s respiratory therapy program for over 27 years. Known for her devotion and dedication to her students and the college, she was lauded by her colleagues for being “a natural in the classroom” and “a major player in the success of this program.”
Colleagues noted Melmed’s participation in the college’s meetings, advisory committee meetings and open house events as well as her leadership in student advising, organizing the college’s asthma camp for children and assisting students in their annual Great Strides/A Mission for Mya walk to raise funds to battle cystic fibrosis.
The Adjunct Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award is given to an adjunct faculty member who demonstrates teaching and learning excellence in the classroom, fosters an environment conducive to student learning, offers service to their department or institution and demonstrates strong interpersonal relationship skills.
A resident of Cumberland, Melmed earned an associate of applied science degree in respiratory care from ACM and worked as a respiratory therapist for 30 years.
