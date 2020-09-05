CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh School announces the appointment of six new faculty members for its 2020-2021 school year.
Jill DiNola, guidance counselor/Pratt Program, has been working part time at Bishop Walsh as a trained Orton-Gillingham tutor for the past six years. She is a licensed clinical social worker and has her school psychology certification, earning her master’s degrees from University of Maryland and Loyola University. She has been appointed full time to continue her work in the Pratt Program while offering counseling through the Guidance Office.
Raleigh Davis, first grade teacher, is a 2006 graduate of Bishop Walsh. She received her degree in elementary education with a specialization in early childhood from Frostburg State University in 2011. After graduating, Davis spent the summer volunteering in an elementary school in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. She joins the BW team with five years of teaching experience in Washington County and Monongalia County, West Virginia.
Stacey Wilson, physical education/computers, is the mother of two girls who both attend Bishop Walsh School. She has an associate degree from Allegany College of Maryland, a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and is working on her master’s from the University of Phoenix. Wilson has worked as a substitute teacher and volunteer at Bishop Walsh.
Tammy Talton, math teacher, recently moved from the Atlanta area. She attended Liberty University in Virginia and graduated with a degree in teaching in 1989. She attended Walden University and graduated with a master’s degree in special education learning disabilities in 2011. She has taught for over 20 years in most subject areas, math being one of her favorites.
Lili Young, kindergarten aide, was born and raised in Brazil, where she attended Paraná State Catholic University for Social Communications and earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations and journalism. Young became a certified child care provider in 2011 and has worked in local preschools.She has been working at Bishop Walsh as a substitute teacher and volunteer in elementary school.
Erica Fabrizio, art teacher, attended The Art Institute of Boston and graduated in 2007 from Western Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting. Fabrizio worked at Silvermine School and Guild of Art and began her own photography business in Connecticut and New York before moving to Maryland. She has taught art as well as exhibited her own art over the years.
For more information, visit www.bishopwalsh.org or call 301-724-5360, ext. 105.
