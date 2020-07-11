CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh School has recognized students for their achievement in the classroom.
Third trimester honor roll
Principal’s honors — Gwenyth Fitzpatrick, Sejal Ghimire, Rory Gilmore, Jin Kang, Madilyn Ruble, Duncan Stangel, Rianne Treadwell, Lydia Vassiliadi, Kyle Vogtman, David DiNola, Sheamus Donaghy, Christian Dowling, Grace Elliott, Sophia Gaetani, Leah Garber, Cassandra Hein, James Hose, Kaitlyn Kutcher, Pari Desai, Jayla Jackson, Sutton Smith, Karl Vogtman, Marina Williams and Nicholas Wilt.
First honors — Isaac Holliday, Autumn Hoppert, Mason Mathews, Kaelynn Monosky, Michael Nowaczyk, Adair Perini, Lacey Rivers, Haris Sadiq, Gabriella Corley, Jake Dawson, Arianna Fiorentino, Vincenzo Fiorentino, Logan Hillebrecht, Allyson Jewell, John Pacsuta III, Olivia Robertson, Noah Terry, Sophia Valois, Rachel Wharton (home school program), Robert Condry, Quil Gross, Gage Higson, Audrey Iames, Cora Liller, Jackson Miller, Adyson Riggin and Chloe Williams.
Second honors — Ariel Norris, Michael Eisenhauer, Deirdre Fisher, Avery Lindelof, Maxim Ruppenkamp and Ryleigh Waasdorp.
Fourth quarter honor roll
Principal’s honors — Cara Bako, Jordan Marini, Lydia Mathews, Patrick Strite, Grace Bearinger, Corinne Donoway, Nestor Dyachok, Corwin Fisher, Blake Kessel, Aaron Liang, Ella Squires, Kiersten Stasko, Sarah Wharton (home school program), Jillian Bako, Sydney Bearinger, Kaden Burkett, William Hao, Allison Kimble, Jacob Rossi, Madeline Brown, Ava DiNola, Charles Imes, Charles Mathews, Lily Stasko and Xavier Vortigern.
First honors — Alexis Appel, Brady Bearinger, Olivia Cooper, Tyler Dixon, Esther Foland, Eleeza Groer, Ethan Hilgeman, Ethan Hoppert, Levi Kretchman, Botsile Ramabu, Alisa Uhl, Caleb Ziegler, Haleigh Cromwell, Maria Da Silva, Emily Eisenhauer, Carina Falter, Jalen Miller, Caden Norris, Jordan Rayford, Simeng True, John Twigg, Courtney Adams, Camryn Brakeall, Lukas Bridges, Jonathan Eanes, Rowan Gornall, Elijah Houdersheldt, Thomas Kutcher, Cesar Lapid, Joshua Liller, Carson Luther, Aurora Mahoney (home school program), Alex Rodriguez, Mary Grace Wolodkin, Michael Allen, Ian Donoway, Bailee Greise, Chloe Greise, Mila Lewis, Gloria Nelson, Kennedi O’Neal and Penelope White.
Second honors — Roland Moylan, Dimingus Stevens, Brent Batman, Travis Roberts, Catherine Vassiliadi, Cameron Hein, Madison Henriquez, Timothy King, Karli O’Neal, Matthew Russo and Benjamin Sell.
