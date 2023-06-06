CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education voted unanimously to adopt a $129M operating budget for fiscal 2024 with the board requesting Tuesday to include a $250,000 increase for school security.
The budget was approved at the regular meeting of the school board held at their main office on Washington Street.
A presentation on the budget was given by Larry McKenzie, finance director. During member updates at the end of the meeting, board member David Bohn made a request to increase funding for school security.
“I’d like to move to direct (Superintendent Jeffrey) Blank to amend the budget in regard to security with an increase of $250,000 to fund support of expanding our security needs,” said Bohn.
The additional funding is currently the only item that will be drawn from the school system’s general fund in order to balance the budget.
“To be clear, this is a request to amend the budget and pull from the fund balance?” asked board member Tammy Fraley. BOE President Robert Farrell affirmed that was correct.
“Therefore, I just wanted it to be noted, when we get into next year, after this year, that we need to consider that going forward into the regular budget for fiscal year 2025 and forward,” Fraley added.
“I do say, that every year, it’s with goals for increasing security in the schools,” said Farrell. “The big question that came about in this is finding good qualified individuals. I think what we are trying to say to Mr. Blank is that if we can find good qualified individuals, that we could hire them for the next school year.”
Farrell said in an interview after the meeting, “It’s hard to get good qualified people. That (increase) is more money that we needed for that, but we wanted to make sure we had enough to accomplish our goals. We wanted to do it in one shot. You want to cover it for the whole year.”
The Cumberland Police Department and other active law enforcement agencies supply several school resource officers, while the school board hires additional personnel referred to as school security employees to round out the security staff.
Farrell said the cost for the BOE to hire an SSE is between $40,000 and $50,000. He said the board would like to hire four or five more SSEs. “Retired law enforcement officers are typically the ideal candidate for the work, so we look for those,” said Farrell.
The increase in funding for security was approved unanimously by the five board members.
McKenzie said that the budget also made an attempt to increase personnel in transportation, particularly school bus drivers, and increased personnel for special education needs.
“The budget does kind of check all the boxes of your priorities,” said McKenzie. “We are maintaining and enhancing for pre-k and early childhood development. It also provides some transportation stabilization in that we are providing folks to help train drivers, which has been kind of one of our areas of weakness.”
“It has been very difficult to get the bus drivers,” Farrell said after the meeting. “The company that was supplying us quit in the middle of the year. We were able to take care of it and find the buses and drivers. Some drivers bought their own buses. But it’s been a challenge we’ve had to deal with.”
McKenzie said of the 2024 budget, “we are also providing support through special education through the infants and toddlers segment, which has been lacking in the past.”
Debbie Metheny, director of special education and student services, said Allegany County currently has 1,199 students receiving special education services.
“That is a slight increase over the prior year,” said Metheny. “Most of that increase is seen in children (from) birth to five. We attempt to maintain a ratio of one teacher per 12 to 15 students.”
The school board will not meet in July. The next meeting will take place on Aug. 15.
