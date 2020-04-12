CUMBERLAND — Braddock Middle School’s accelerated math students took part in the Maryland Math League Contest with 90% of accelerated students participating.
The five highest scoring students from each grade made up the grade level scores. Braddock’s score of 140 points earned first place in the state, two points ahead of Takoma Park. The top five students were Corinna Hilderbrand, first place for grade six; Bryce Bridges, second for grade six; and Colten Gary, Michael Ray and Evan Pishko. The sixth grade contest included 25 schools from across the state.
Braddock’s seventh and eighth grade top five students placed second in the state, both to Takoma Park. Those contests included 19 and 18 participating schools, respectively. The seventh grade top five were Alexis Johnston, third place, and Charlie Fairley, Nolan Tabb, Michael Cannon and Keira Dougherty. The eighth grade top five included Sam Wu, Nathan Peterson, Ruby Higson, Colten Pishko and Jason Loveria. All of these students are members of the Mathcounts club coached by Ray Short and Sheila Greise.
