Brian Schilpp named Garrett schools STEM supervisor

OAKLAND — Brian Schilpp has been appointed the science, technology, engineering and mathematics supervisor for Garrett County Public Schools.
Schilpp has been employed by the school system since 2014. He served as a Project Lead the Way teacher at Northern Middle School through 2019. For the past year, he has served as an administrator in residence. Before coming to Garrett County, he was an educator at the Western School of Technology and at Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore County.
“Mr. Schilpp joined the GCPS family approximately six years ago and immediately began to make a positive impact on our school system,” said Superintendent of Schools Barbara Baker. “He has served in a number of leadership positions, including as the first ever administrator in residence. He did a tremendous job in that role, working closely with principals in order to not only learn from them, but also to provide assistance with data analysis.
“His work with both teachers and administrators helped to identify strategies to close the achievement gap. He will be missed at Northern Middle School but will be able to use his excellent data analysis skills to improve teaching and learning at all grade levels.”
While a teacher at Northern Middle School, Schilpp was the teacher in charge from 2015; a member of the Leadership Team from 2015; a department chair from 2016; on the Crisis Prevention Intervention Crew from 2014; a FIRST Lego mentor from 2015; and head coach of varsity basketball from 2015.
Schilpp replaces Ryan Wolf, who was recently named as the principal at Southern Garrett High School. The position was previously titled supervisor of mathematics and science.
Schilpp holds a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal arts and technology from Stevenson University and a Master of Education degree in human resource development from Towson University. He holds a Maryland advanced professional certificate with administrator I and II endorsements.
“I would like to thank the Garrett County Public Schools for the opportunity to work as the first administrator in residence,” Schilpp said. “The AIR position allowed me to work with and support all schools around our county. That experience will prove invaluable as I transition into this new role.”
