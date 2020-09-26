• The following students graduated from Garrett College in August: Christopher A. Kerr, Friendsville, associate of arts, arts and sciences, mathematics/science concentration; Joseph C. Mousch Jr., Oakland, and Strahinja Ivic, Serbia, sum cum laude, AA in business administration; Felisha L. Tasker, Kitzmiller; Jasmine M. Heath, Oakland; Luke T. O’Brien, Oakland; and Richard C. Douglas, Lutz, Fla., AA, general studies; Jordan C. Sherbin, McHenry, associate of applied science, cybersecurity; and Andrew D. Hamilton, Fairmont, W.Va., AAS, sport management.
• Jodi Masoncup, Rawlings, graduated from the University of Alabama during summer commencement with a Bachelor of Science degree in human environmental sciences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.