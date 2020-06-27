• Tanner Carr of Moorefield, West Virginia, received a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama this spring.
• Noah DeMichele of Westernport, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. DeMichele was initiated at Frostburg State University.
• Sean Fiscus of LaVale, a graduate of Mercersburg Academy, has been awarded the Alumni Endowed Undergraduate Scholarship to pursue undergraduate studies at Duke University.
• The following area graduates were named to Eastern Mennonite University’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Kathie Heavner, a Leadership and Organizational Management major from Petersburg, West Virginia; Vicki Parker, a nursing major from of Baker, West Virginia; and Sharon Pence, a nursing major from Little Orleans.
• Emily Fahey of Moorefield, West Virginia, was named to the Spring 2020 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.
• Ana Rhoten of Grantsville was named to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
• Area residents named to Ohio University’s Spring Dean’s List include Oakland residents Payton Kennedy, Logan Hinebaugh and Dwayne Shillingburg.
• Edward Hinds of Mount Savage was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University.
• Angela McKenzie, of Yellow Spring, West Virginia, graduated with a degree in literacy education and Alicia Roth of Oakland graduated with a degree in athletic training on May 16 ceremonies from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
• Adam Oliver of Cresaptown was named to the Honors List for the spring semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
• The following area students were among more than 700 Saint Francis University students named to the spring 2020 honors, president’s or dean’s lists: Rose Duncan, Frostburg, president’s list; Abigail Lapid, Frostburg, dean’s list; Megan Lewis, Cumberland, president’s list; and Michaela Vitez, McHenry, dean’s list.
• Gabriella Rumgay, Cumberland, was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2020 President’s List.
• Cedarville University student Ashley Riddle of Cresaptown was named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring 2020.
• Kathleen Elissa Wirth of Ridgeley, West Virginia, was named to the President’s List at Clemson University for the spring 2020 semester.
• Patrick Lee of Swanton was named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
