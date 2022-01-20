Cara E. Bako, Meyersdale, Pa., was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Gannon University in Erie, Pa. She is a sophomore enrolled in the 3-3 Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Anna Buckingham, Oakland, and Catherine Maher, Milam, W.Va., were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Grove City (Pa.) College.

Callie Heft, a native of Frostburg, was initiated into the Marietta College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Adam Oliver, Cresaptown, was named to the honor’s list for the fall semester at Mercy College of Ohio. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in medical imaging.

