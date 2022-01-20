• Cara E. Bako, Meyersdale, Pa., was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Gannon University in Erie, Pa. She is a sophomore enrolled in the 3-3 Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
• Anna Buckingham, Oakland, and Catherine Maher, Milam, W.Va., were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Grove City (Pa.) College.
• Callie Heft, a native of Frostburg, was initiated into the Marietta College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
• Adam Oliver, Cresaptown, was named to the honor’s list for the fall semester at Mercy College of Ohio. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in medical imaging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.