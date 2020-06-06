• Mountain Ridge High School graduate Hayden Lindsey graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He has accepted a position with Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. based out of George Mason University. He is the son of Dawne and Gary Lindsey, Frostburg, and grandson of John and Dottie Smith, Mount Savage.
• U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s office is accepting applications from students in Maryland for nominations to one of the uniformed service academies for the class of 2025.
Applications and supporting materials must be received electronically by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. More information can be found at https://www.vanhollen.senate.gov/constituent-services/academy-nominations.
Qualified applicants will interview with Van Hollen’s Service Academy Advisory Board in November. In the past, interviews have been held at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Largo.
• Alex Longest, Oakland, graduated from Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa. Longest was on the dean’s list for spring semester.
• Moriah G. King, Andrew J. Smith and Samantha H. Summers, all of Cumberland, were on the dean’s list for spring semester at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, W.Va.
• Jade Enright, Cresaptown, earned magna cum laude, honors in biology and the Phi Delta Gamma Award with a degree in biology from McDaniel College in Westminster. Cooper Hostetler, Cumberland, earned summa cum laude, honors in biology and the H.P. Sturdivant Biology Award with a degree in biology.
• Holly Shrout, Cumberland, earned a Master of Arts degree in clinical mental health counseling from University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
• Bronwen Lewis, Cresaptown, was named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Lycoming College, Williamsport, Pa.
