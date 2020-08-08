• Peyton Kahl, Frostburg; Taylor Higgs, Little Orleans; Nathan Ashley, Grantsville; and Summer Shaper, Swanton, were named to the dean's list for spring semester at Salisbury University.
•
CUMBERLAND - Robert Ephriam Turner, 85, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Cumberland Healthcare Center. Per his request, there will be no services. Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur St., Cumberland (www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com), is handling arrangements.
RAWLINGS - Hetty Lee Green, 79, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Visitation at Markwood Funeral Home Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Private graveside services in Cabin Run Cemetery. Condolences at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.