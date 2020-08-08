• The Garrett County Public Schools JumpStart 20-21 summer program is in full swing with 91 students attending either Grantsville Elementary or Broad Ford Elementary.
Literacy and math instruction is offered to students entering kindergarten through eighth grade in preparation for the upcoming school year.
Social emotional learning is provided to identified students.
Attendance is voluntary during the two-week program. The program is covered by federal coronavirus relief funding that includes transportation and all staff.
• Peyton Kahl, Frostburg; Taylor Higgs, Little Orleans; Nathan Ashley, Grantsville; and Summer Shaper, Swanton, were named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Salisbury University.
