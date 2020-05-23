• Fort Hill High School student Carl Eckard was awarded the George Washington Leadership in History prize at the Maryland National History Day Competition.
This year’s theme was “Breaking Barriers.” Eckard won in the senior individual exhibit category for “Thomas Paine: Breaking Barriers with Pen and Paper.” He will receive a $350 prize presented by the Washington Library of George Washington’s Mount Vernon.
• Allegany High School students placed in the top 10 at the Maryland State Leadership Conference for Future Business Leaders of America. The top four students will have the opportunity to participate in the 2020 Virtual National Leadership Conference in June.
Erica Metheny, Audrey Litman and Peyton McDonald placed first in Publication Design; Jared Piser, second, Insurance and Risk Management; Hannah Willetts, fifth, Business Communications; and Brianna Palaski, eighth, Introduction to Business.
• Kathryn McDowell, Cresaptown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in child and family studies from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn.
• Carlee Andrews, Oakland, graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences in Lexington with a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience.
