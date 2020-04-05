• Allegany County Public Schools will reclaim April 9 as a makeup day. Teachers and students will continue with online learning platforms and supplemental work. ACPS will be closed April 10-13 for the Easter break. Student meals will not be available on those days. The third marking period report cards will be posted in Aspen on April 24.
• Elizabeth Lowe, Flintstone; Peyton Kahl, Frostburg; Nathan Ashley, Grantsville; and Summer Shaper, Swanton, were named to the dean’s list for fall semester at Salisbury University.
• Ana Rhoten, Grantsville, was honored for academic achievement as a Bloomsburg University scholar-athlete during a luncheon held on campus. She is a member of the women’s cross country team.
• Taylor White, Cumberland, was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at Pennsylvania State University.
• Jared Bittinger, Northern Garrett High School, was awarded a Washington Crossing Foundation scholarship for his presentation of why he is planning a career in government service.
• The Maryland State Fair is seeking applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial scholarship programs. Applications are available at www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships.
Applicants for the F. Grove Miller scholarship must be permanent residents of Maryland who exhibited at the 2019 Maryland State Fair. The Marlin K. Hoff $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to one Maryland youth who has carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project and participated in the 2019 Maryland State Fair.
