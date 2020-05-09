Briefs For the Cumberland Times-News May 9, 2020 3 hrs ago • Hannah Nesselrodt, Petersburg, W.Va., was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at West Virginia University. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags West Virginia Phi Kappa University Hannah Nesselrodt Honor Society Petersburg Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries FAZENBAKER, JR., Owen May 10, 1955 - May 7, 2020 MOOREHEAD, Dorothy Jan 25, 1922 - May 8, 2020 FAZENBAKER, JR., William Jul 13, 1927 - May 7, 2020 DIEHL, James Nov 30, 1937 - May 7, 2020 BROWN, Lovell Nov 25, 1942 - May 7, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Motorcycle rider dies in interstate crashDeath at LaVale motel under investigationWest Virginia to start second week of governor's reopening planLawsuit filed over access to cannabisCORONAVIRUS: The latest local newsNational Guard to test Pilgrim's Pride employeesMaryland sued over coronavirus stay-at-home ordersCOVID-19 kills 3 more people in Allegany CountyHogan: If trends continue, stay-at-home order could be lifted, schools remain closedCOVID-19 kills 13th Allegany County resident Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
