• Alexandra Longest, Oakland, graduated magna cum laude from Bucknell University on May 17, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering. She was a member of the Chi Epsilon National Honor Society, Society of Women Engineers, was a Clare Booth Luce research scholar, completed a McKenna summer environmental internship and earned dean’s list honors.
Longest was captain of the women’s club soccer and ultimate teams and served as an orientation assistant. She was awarded a Charles Via Ph.D. fellowship for graduate studies in the Direct Ph.D. program at Virginia Tech, beginning this fall. She is the daughter of Tim and Denise Longest and the granddaughter of Bill and Ruth Kennedy, Frostburg, and Charles and Barbara Longest, Sykesville.
