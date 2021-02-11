• Kylee Peck, Friendsville, has been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Evansville in Indiana.
• Cassi Love, Keyser, W.Va., has been named to the fall dean’s list at Southwestern College, Winfield, Kan.
• Vanessa Calling, Oakland, and Abigail Duncan, Frostburg, have been named to the fall dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
• Ashley Riddle, Cresaptown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio.
• Abigail Lapid, Frostburg, and Megan Lewis, Cumberland, have been named to the fall dean’s list at St. Francis University, Loretto, Pa. Rose Duncan, Frostburg, and Jocelyn Fredlock, Oakland, have been named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA.
• Madison McKay, Cumberland, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Appalachian Bible College near Beckley, W.Va.
