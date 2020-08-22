• Benjamin Koch, Cumberland, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore.
• Adam Oliver, Cresaptown, was named to the honors list for summer semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
• The Garrett County Public School system is distributing information regarding the start of the school year via email alerts.
To sign up, visit garrettcountyschools.org and click on “Stay Connected.”
• Kristen Thomas of Cumberland was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Aurora University, Aurora, Illinois. Thomas is a senior majoring in pre-social work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.