• Haylee Wilson, Westernport, has received the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine Margaret and Jimmie Narong Palmieri Rural Health Scholarship.
The college is located in Blacksburg, Va. The scholarship was created in 2003 by James Palmieri, family and friends to support a student who plans to practice medicine in rural Virginia or Appalachia.
• Morgan Winner, a 2015 graduate of Allegany High School, recently earned her master’s degree in communication studies from West Virginia University.
Winner earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies/theory and research from WVU in 2019 and graduated with honors. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority while an undergraduate. Winner has accepted a position as an account executive with New Day USA in Fulton.
