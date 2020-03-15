• Nicole Christian, McHenry, graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences in Lexington with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies.
• Hannah Schroyer, Oakland, was named to the president’s list for fall semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va. Katherine McCausley, Moorefield, W.Va., was named to the dean’s list for fall semester.
• Kiersten Stasko, a junior at Bishop Walsh School, recently won third place in the Maryland Rotary Speech Contest.
The topic for her speech was the growing costs of health care and its effects on life-saving medications such as insulin and EpiPens.
Stasko is the daughter of Kim Nies of Cumberland.
• Shaya Ullery of Cumberland was inducted into the Omicron Pi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Allegany College of Maryland on Feb. 27.
Ullery, majoring in massage therapy/therapeutic massage, is the daughter of David Allen Ullery Jr. of Cumberland.
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters on college campuses.
• Garrett College led all Maryland community colleges in enrollment growth during the spring 2020 semester, according to recently released statewide enrollment data.
GC led the state in credit hour enrollment growth, increasing the number of credit hours taken by its students by 5.85% in spring 2020 compared to spring 2019. Garrett finished the spring enrollment period with 6,190.75 credit hours, 342 more credit hours than in spring 2019.
Garrett was third in head count enrollment growth, behind neighboring Allegany College of Maryland and Baltimore City Community College. GC grew from 569 to 605 students, an increase of 6.33%.
“This is a very impressive enrollment performance for the college,” said Richard Midcap, president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.