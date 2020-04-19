Bruce High graduate receives alumnus award from WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Marino C. Alvarez, a 1959 graduate of Bruce High School, was recently inducted into the West Virginia University College of Education and Human Services Hall of Fame and received the Distinguished Alumnus Award for 2019.
Alvarez is professor emeritus in the department of teaching and learning of the College of Education, a senior researcher and director of the Exploring Minds Project in the Center of Excellence in Information Systems at Tennessee State. He received an associate in arts degree from the Junior College of Albany, New York, Bachelor of Arts from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, and Master of Arts and doctorate from West Virginia University. Alvarez served on active duty in the United States Air Force and inactive duty with the Air National Guard from 1961 to 1967, when he received an honorable discharge as a staff sergeant.
An accomplished literacy education scholar whose work focuses on designing learning environments that foster students’ reading comprehension, Alvarez has published his work in more than 100 literacy and education journals and conference proceedings and presented papers in the U.S. and 12 foreign countries.
