FROSTBURG — Natalia Buta, an associate professor in the Kinesiology and Recreation Department at Frostburg State University, was honored with the Outstanding Faculty Award at the 2019-2020 FSU Leadership and Engagement Awards virtual celebration.
Buta wears numerous hats for the Recreation and Parks Management program, including as department chair and coordinator of the graduate and undergraduate programs. Even with her increased responsibility, she goes above and beyond for the care and education of her students.
Buta annually facilitates the students’ experience at the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association Conference, guides students to opportunities for personal and professional growth and development and is instrumental in creating the family feel of the RPM program. Her professionalism, level of caring and passion to see students gain confidence and be successful serve as an example for other faculty.
For more information about FSU’s Leadership and Engagement Awards, contact the Lane University Center at 301-687-4411 or visit http://involvement.frostburg.edu/LUC/Awards.
