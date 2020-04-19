CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh School announced its high school and middle school honor rolls for the third quarter of the school year.
High school honor roll
Second Honors — Alexis Appel, Tyler Dixon, Esther Foland, Ethan Hoppert, Roland Moylan, Wilson Ramabu, Grace Bearinger, Adil Faisal, Caden Norris, Courtney Adams, Kadence Houdersheldt, Thomas Kutcher, Carson Luther, Aurora Mahoney, Ale Puerto, Travis Roberts, Michael Allen, Kailon Lease and Mila Lewis.
First Honors — Brady Bearinger, Shianna Cromwell, Eleeza Groer, India Hilliard, Hunter Latterner, Jordan Marini, Lydia Mathews, Alisa Uhl, Caleb Ziegler, Haleigh Cromwell, Maria Da Silva, Corinne Donoway, Nestor Dyachok, Carina Falter, Jordan Rayford, Kiersten Stasko, Mert Turgut, Jack Twigg, Jonathan Eanes, William Hao, Elijah Houdersheldt, David Jackson, Allison Kimble, Will Lapid, Joshua Liller, Zachary Meadows, Andreea Negoita, Jayden Rainey, Alex Rodriguez, Oliver Tesar, Isaiah Wharton, Mary Grace Wolodkin, Madeline Brown, Catherine Cessna, Ava DiNola, Ian Donoway, Vincent Dougherty III, Emmelia Groer, Cameron Hein, Noah Houdersheldt, Charles Imes, Gloria Nelson, Kennedi O’Neal, Xavier Vortigern and Penelope White.
Principal’s Honors — Cara Bako, Olivia Cooper, Patrick Strite, Corwin Fisher, Blake Kessel, Aaron Liang, Ella Squires, Sarah Wharton, Jillian Bako, Sydney Bearinger, Kaden Burkett, Charles Mathews and Lily Stasko.
Middle school honor roll
Second Honors — Lacey Rivers, Rachael Still, Brock Dunnington, Grace Elliott, Vincenzo Fiorentino, Logan Hillebrecht, Allyson Jewell, Gabriel Rotruck, Peyton Schartiger, Sophia Valois, Quil Gross, Reagan Herker, Gage Higson, Jackson Miller and Maxim Ruppenkamp.
First Honors — Mathew Eanes, Sajal Ghimire, Isaac Holliday, Autumn Hoppert, Caiden Kremer, Ariel Norris, Michael Nowaczyk, Adair Perini, Madilyn Ruble, Sheamus Donaghy, Christian Dowling, Arianna Fiorentino, Deirdre Fisher, Sophia Gaetani, Leah Garber, Avery Lindelof, Elijah Meadows, John Pacsuta III, Olivia Robertson, Rachel Wharton, Cora Liller, Ry Petit, Adyson Riggin and Chloe Williams.
Principal’s Honors — Gwenyth Fitzpatrick, Rory Gilmore, Jin Kang, Mason Mathews, Haris Sadiq, Duncan Stangel, Rianne Treadwell, Lydia Vassiliadi, Kyle Vogtman, David DiNola, Cassandra Hein, James Hose, Kaitlyn Kutcher, Pari Desai, Jayla Jackson, Sutton Smith, Karl Vogtman, Marina Williams and Nicholas Wilt.
