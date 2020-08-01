CUMBERLAND — The College Board has released scores from the the 10 exams taken by Bishop Walsh students. The exams are graded on a 1-5 scale with scores of 3 or above accepted for credit by most colleges and universities in the United States.
Two-thirds of Bishop Walsh students recorded scores of 3 or higher. Twenty-five percent scored a perfect 5, far surpassing state and national averages. Students in Elizabeth Kaylor’s Advanced Placement environmental science class averaged 4.17, while the state average is 3.14 and the national average is 2.85.
Nine Bishop Walsh students received special recognition from the College Board for their AP achievements. Kiersten Stasko, Patrick Strite and Cara Bako were named AP scholars with distinction, as they have an AP exam average of 3.5 or higher on five or more exams. Corwin Fisher and Blake Kessel earned AP scholar with honors as their average scores are 3.25 or higher on four or more exams. AP scholars are Olivia Cooper, Carina Falter, Ella Squires and Jillian Bako, who averaged 3.0 or higher on three or more exams.
Principal Jennifer Flinn said, “The consistent excellence of our AP program is a hallmark of Bishop Walsh. The cooperative efforts of teachers, students and parents combine to make a huge impact for future success.”
For more information on Bishop Walsh School, visit bishopwalsh.org or call 301-724-5360, ext. 105.
