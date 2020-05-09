CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh School students Cara Bako, Olivia Cooper and Patrick Strite have been named Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic Schools distinctive scholars.
The program recognizes the academic talents of students in Catholic secondary schools with a yearly convocation that demonstrates the pursuit of academic excellence within the archdiocese.
Bako is the founder of the BW Pep Band and Spartan Serve. She is a member of the Public Address Club, concert band, National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. Excelling in cross country, Bako is the school’s top runner, the first singles tennis player and a top scoring basketball player. She served as a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership ambassador and is a member of the Frostburg Community Band, trumpeter for her church and volunteer at the Summer Lunch Box Program.
Cooper has excelled in multiple Advanced Placement courses and is known for expressing her opinions and engaging with classmates who have opposing views. She has been a standout on the tennis court since her freshman year.
Strite came to BW in his junior year as part of an elite basketball program. He has taken AP courses and has been a leader in classroom discussions. He is also a leader in campus ministry and is a reader at Mass.
