Cannon student of year at PSC

KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College held its 80th Recognition Day awards ceremony where Nikki Cannon, a biology major from Fort Ashby and a graduate of Frankfort High School, was named the Outstanding Student of the Year for 2020.
Cannon was also recognized as a Whitmore-Gates scholar with the inscription of her name on the Duke Anthony Whitmore/Henry Louis Gates Jr. Academic Achievement Wall.
Cannon has served as vice president of Campus Ministries and arranged club visits to Piney Valley Nursing Home. As a member and secretary of the Life Science Club, she has taken part in demonstrations for students at Cash Valley Elemenetary School. She also served as a student ambassador and residence assistant in Memorial Hall and University Place, as well as a math, chemistry and biology tutor in the Academic Success Center.
Cannon is an honors student who has maintained a 4.0 GPA and been named to the president’s list for all semesters that she has attended Potomac State.
Future plans include completing her bachelor’s degree in biology on the Morgantown campus followed by earning a doctorate degree in microbiology. She is the daughter of Shannon Cannon and Chris Cannon.
