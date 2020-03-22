Flintstone fifth-grader is Carson scholar
CUMBERLAND — Preston Crawford, fifth-grader at Flintstone Elementary School, is among 477 students who have been recognized by the Carson Scholars Fund as exceptional.
Local students who received a repeat scholarship include Cameron Breighner, Mount Savage sixth grade; Kelsey Darber, Washington eighth grade; Kinsey Hostetler, Braddock eighth grade; Robert Moffett, Allegany 10th grade; Brooklyne Noel, Fort Hill 10th grade; Dawson Ternent, Mountain Ridge 11th grade; and Benjamin Twigg, Washington eighth grade.
Carson scholars are students in grades four through 11 who display outstanding academic achievement and humanitarian qualities. New scholars receive a $1,000 college scholarship.
The 24th annual Carson Scholars Fund banquet in Maryland has been canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
