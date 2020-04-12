CUMBERLAND — Comfort Keepers of Western Maryland is seeking local students to design greeting cards for area seniors
Many area seniors are home- or facility-bound and may not have family living in the area. To help lift their spirits and connect them with the younger generation, Comfort Keepers, a local in-home care provider, developed Comforting Cards as part of an initiative to connect the two generations and foster a sense of well-being and appreciation.
Comfort Keepers is encouraging elementary school-aged children to participate in the contest by using items available at home, such as markers, crayons, stickers or watercolors.
“We hope this program will put a smile on the faces of both seniors and children,” said Lisa Claus of Comfort Keepers. “For many of these seniors, this will be the only card they receive.”
For over 20 years Comfort Keepers has been helping seniors throughout Western Maryland and the country by providing in-home care services.
For more information about the contest, visit comfortkeepers.com and use 21502 zip code for the Cumberland location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.