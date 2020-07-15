FROSTBURG — Robert Cooper, director of Student Activities in the Student and Community Involvement Office at Frostburg State University, was honored with the Outstanding Faculty/Staff Award at the 2019-2020 FSU Leadership and Engagement Awards virtual celebration.
This award recognizes an outstanding faculty or staff member and the contributions he or she has made to FSU students over the past academic year. Recipients have demonstrated excellence in their roles on campus and go above and beyond their job descriptions to be exceptionally courteous and cooperative when working with the student population.
As the director of Student Activities and Fraternity and Sorority Life, helps the university Programming Council students execute events for the student body — whether it’s Late@Lane or assisting a student in hosting his or her own event.
Cooper believes in students, giving them opportunities to plan, execute and relish in the final product.
For more information about FSU’s Leadership and Engagement Awards, contact the Lane University Center at 301-687-4411 or visit http://involvement.frostburg.edu/LUC/Awards.
