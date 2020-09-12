Crowe new pastor at Westernport Brethren

WESTERNPORT — Westernport Church of the Brethren recently welcomed new pastor Allie Crowe.
A native of Cumberland, Crowe returns to the area after spending 20 years in Wisconsin.
A graduate of Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, Crowe completed a one-year residency at WellSpan York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, as a chaplain where her primary service areas were in the cardiovascular department as well as labor/delivery/maternity/post-partum.
“As a spiritual caregiver, I am concerned about the quality of life someone has, spiritually,” Crowe said. “Aiding in someone’s growth as a Christ follower is a big perk. I am by no means perfect, nor do I think that is possible.”
The church, located at 200 Oakview Drive, conducts its Sunday service at 10:40 a.m.
