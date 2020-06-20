Do you ever find yourself struggling with “what if” thinking? Perhaps it is, “What if I lose my job?” “What if something happens to my loved ones?” “What if I fail at this new challenge?”
The list of thoughts like these that entertain our mind is endless as we sometimes project that certain things will happen, but in reality may never even take place.
As I was thinking about this, I remembered a well-known leader in the Old Testament of the Bible whose name was Joshua. He was a man who lived a life of faithfulness and obedience to God even in the midst of doubt and uncertainty in his own life. Perhaps you are familiar with him. If so, you may recall that when Moses died, Joshua was responsible for leading the people of Israel to the Promised Land, where they would face countless challenges and uncertainties.
Joshua, no doubt, had thoughts like, “What if the people don’t trust me like they did Moses?” “What if I can’t handle the immense responsibilities and difficulties associated with being a leader?” “What if I don’t hear God like Moses did?” “What if I fail?”
As you can see, the “what ifs” could have completely discouraged Joshua and filled him with fear and reluctance. But he overcame those fears by stepping out with faith and obedience, trusting that God would help and take care of him. And that he did. Joshua was one of the great leaders in biblical times and is a prime example of how putting our thoughts and fears aside and incorporating obedience, faith and trust in God to bring one through any circumstance.
So the next time you have “what if” thinking, remember Joshua and how he overcame his fears and doubts by trusting God. Remember God’s faithfulness, and put aside your fears and don’t allow your mind to wander or be filled with worse-case scenarios.
Candee Armbruser is a resident of Cresaptown who writes occasional faith-based columns for the Times-News.
