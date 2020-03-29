Dean's law review cited in Supreme Court brief

MCHENRY — A law review article concerning the legal history of the West Virginia code written by Garrett College’s Dean of Student Affairs Robert “JR” Kerns Jr. has been cited in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States.
In the case of State of Georgia v. Public Resource Org Inc., the Supreme Court is being asked to determine ownership over written interpretations of the law. Currently, states outsource their legal annotations to third-party publishers that undertake the work of creating the annotations at no cost in exchange for the exclusive publication rights guaranteed by the states’ copyright ownership of the annotated legal codes.
A legal annotation is a note, summary or commentary on some section of a book or a statute that is intended to explain or illustrate its meaning. Legal annotations serve as a brief summary of the law and the facts of a case and demonstrate how a particular law enacted by Congress or a state legislature is interpreted and applied. The economic reality is that states cannot afford to annotate their own laws.
The Copyright Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the ability of professionals to earn a living from their creativity, is cited in an article written by Kerns titled “The History of the West Virginia Code.”
Kerns advocated for protecting legal annotations promoting the underlying goals of copyright law by reinforcing the value of copyright in scholarly works. In his article he stated that “annotations do not only serve to supplement statutes, they also expand on the public’s understanding of the law.”
A resident of Morgantown, West Virginia, Kerns earned his doctor of jurisprudence from West Virginia University College of Law in 2011 and a master of laws from the Michigan State University College of Law in 2016.
