FROSTBURG — Andy Duncan, a professor in Frostburg State University’s Department of English and Foreign Languages, will present “Weird Research: Headless Phantoms, Graveyard Rituals, Cold War Horrors, & Other Explorations in Western Maryland” at 7:30 p.m. on April 26 in the Atkinson Room of the Lane University Center.
Part of FSU’s Faculty Lecture Series, Duncan’s field report from his ongoing sabbatical project on regional strangeness will include the amazing resources to be discovered both within and beyond traditional academic archives.
The talk is free and open to the public and will include a question and answer session. For more information, contact Duncan at arduncan@frostburg.edu or check out his blog at https://weirdwesternmd.blogspot.com/.
