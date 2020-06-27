CUMBERLAND — The Board of Education of Allegany County is seeking applications to fill two vacancies on its Ethics Panel, which consists of five members, appointed by the school board, to serve for overlapping five-year terms.
The primary responsibilities of the panel is to provide advisory opinions, conduct hearings on ethics complaints and make recommendations to the school board on matters relating to conflicts of interest and financial and lobbying disclosures.
In order to be eligible for appointment, applicants must be a resident of Allegany County and must not be a member of the school board, an employee of the school board or of a business entity subject to the authority of the school board or the spouse of a school board member. Additionally, applicants should demonstrate a genuine interest in the public school system and the students of ACPS and be willing to work together as a team in order to ultimately carry out the functions of the panel.
Applications must be submitted no later than July 7. Information for applying can be found at: https://alleganymd.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=2165.
Questions should be directed to Mary Ann Morris at 301-707-3758 or morrismaryanne@hotmail.com or to the Office of the Superintendent at 301-759-2038.
