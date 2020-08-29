CUMBERLAND — Five area women were recently recognized by the Maryland Commission for Women for helping their communities during the COVID-19 virus and also contributing to work on racial justice issues.
Those receiving the state Sheroes award include Debbie Grimm, Carmen Jackson, Dr. Judy Stone, Sarah Welsh and Lisa Wolford. They were nominated by the Allegany County commission for Women.
Grimm worked to gather materials for masks, gathered donations for first responders and contributed to the County United Way’s local pantries to help families in need of supplies and food.
Jackson, president of the local NAACP 7007, coordinated the Juneteenth racial justice event and worked with police to develop a community advisory board for ongoing work on community safety. She also collected donations for lunches for staff at a local nursing home that was experiencing a COVID outbreak.
Stone, an infectious disease specialist, writes a coronavirus tips blog daily that contains information on the latest treatments, research and information that addresses the coronavirus pandemic.
Welsh, Allegany County Public Schools equity and student outcomes coordinator, has worked to help students develop a student chapter of the NAACP at Allegany High School, has focused her research on women in Appalachia and is the chair of the education committee for the local NAACP.
Wolford created Feed Western Maryland, collecting donations, buying food and organizing volunteer drivers to deliver food in the area until the Salvation Army and the Western Maryland Food Bank could take on the service.
For more information, visit the commission’s Facebook page or contact Yvonne Perret, chair, at 301-777-7987.
