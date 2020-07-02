CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill High School held its 83rd commencement ceremony on May 28.
Principal Candy Canan conducted the ceremony, assisted by Jeff Blank, interim superintendent, Glenn Rice and Chris Cassell, assistant principals and Abby Twigg and Moriah Cohen, guidance counselors.
The following students earned the distinction of being ranked first in their class with a grade-point average of 4.0 or above placing them in the top 5% of their class: Lindsay Sites, Riley Upole, Reagan Marrale, Ethan von Hagel, Makenna Cassell, Jacob Morgan, Daniel Stuby and Hannah McCoy.
The following awards and scholarships were presented to Kelsey Uhl, Albert and Norma Owens College Scholarship Fund; Logan Whetzel, Albert and Norma Owens College Scholarship Fund; Stephen Hess, Daniel Y. Browne Attendance Award; Matthew Lawson, Daniel Y. Browne Attendance Award; Kambria Rice, Daniel Y. Browne Attendance Award; Mercedes Wright, Daniel Y. Browne Attendance Award; Taber Robinette, Debra Crone Heavner Award; Taber Robinette, Drama Club Award; Gavin Stepp, Elizabeth and Wayne Hill Award for Basketball Sportsmanship; Miranda Teats, Eugene Mayhew Choral Class of 1943 Award and Fort Hill Band Parent Award (Marching Band); Brianna Huff, Fort Hill Band Parent Award (Band Auxiliary); Jacob Morgan, Huber, Michaels & Company Math Award; Kambria Rice, Huber, Michaels & Company Math Award; Alijah Metz, Penn Avenue Scholarship; Riley Upole, Senior Speaker Award; Montana Lease, Choral Directors Award; Carson Snyder, Steve G. Trimble Memorial Award and W. Bruce Lynn Scholarship; James Boyd, W. Bruce Lynn Memorial Scholarship; and Mikayla Watts, W. Bruce Lynn Scholarship.
The following awards and scholarships were presented at the online Awards Banquet: Morgan Blank, Allegany County Retired School Personnel Association; Tyler Sheetz, Charles A. Davis Memorial Scholarship; Nathaniel Schiver, Daly Computer Scholarship; Lindsay Sites, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award; Kambria Rice, Dorothea L. (Harper) Appel; Scholarship; Reagan Marrale, English Award; Hannah McCoy, George and Cleo Dunlap History Award; Gavin Haslam, Woodmen of the World Award; Hannah Greely, Student Council President Award; Caylin Salmon, Student Council Service Award; and Lindsay Sites, Student Council Service Award.
The following students received Honor Certificates: Adam Armbruster, Amber Armbruster, Matthew Arnone, Chloe Bennett, Morgan Blank, Brandy Boggs, James Boyd, Austin Burt, Makenna Cassell, Alexander Currence, Riley Dixon, Zakary Donaldson, Jadison Fairall, Shakira Ginevan, Hannah Greely, Mindee Guinn, Gavin Haslam, Olivia Hess, Stephen Hess, Daniel King, Matthew Lawson, Montana Lease, Alexander Looker, Reagan Marrale, Kyli May, Emma McConnell, Hannah McCoy, Alexa Moore, William Moran, Jacob Morgan, Mia Newman, Kambria Rice, Colby Santmyire, Nathaniel Schiver, Cameron Seek, Tyler Sheetz, Lydia Shepherd, Lindsay Sites, Carson Snyder, Emma Stafford, Gavin Stepp, Daniel Stuby, Miranda Teats, Hailey Ternent, Riley Upole, Dylan Viola, Ethan von Hagel, Mikayla Watts, Logan Whetzel, Brayden Willison and Mercedes Wright.
