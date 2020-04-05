CUMBERLAND — Allegany County students participate in the National History Day contest every year with this year’s theme Breaking Barriers in History.
The first place individual exhibit award went to Carl Eckard with his presentation on “Thomas Jefferson;” Maria Eckard placed second for “Nikki Haley;” and Graci Sheetz placed third with “The Wright Brothers.”
Macie McKinley and Caelyn Blocker won first place group exhibit for “Abolition of Slavery in the United States.”
First and second place winners advance to the state competition.
Eckard is a student of Kayla Hutson at Fort Hill High School, and the other winners are under the instruction of Shera Chandler at Fort Hill.
