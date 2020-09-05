Fort Hill teacher selected for History Day program

CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill High School social studies teacher Mark Malone was one of only 98 teachers selected for a National History Day summer professional development program.
This new course focuses on using online Library of Congress resources to develop and support historical arguments and is a feature of NHD’s membership in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Consortium.
Over the course of the series, Malone has explored digitized primary sources from the Library of Congress, engaged in four live webinar programs and discussions with fellow educators from across the country and developed resources to use with students in his class.
Maryland’s National History Day selected Malone for participation in this summer program. NHD affiliates include all 50 states and the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marina Islands, Puerto Rico and international school programs in China, South Asia and South Korea.
“As a TPS Consortium member, we are thrilled to utilize the vast array of digitized primary sources made available online by the Library of Congress,” said NHD Executive Director Cathy Gorn. “At the conclusion of this course, Mr. Malone will be able to share with his students the key strategies for researching, supporting and presenting historical arguments backed up by these primary sources.”
As one of the teachers selected, Malone receives free tuition, graduate credits and materials for the online program.
For more information about National History Day, visit www.nhd.org.
